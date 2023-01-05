Cultivate Your Retailer

If you’re not on a first-name basis with a specialist at your local wine store, you should be. Your local retailer is the single best resource you have for exploring the wine available in your market. A good retailer will have tasted the wines, maybe traveled to the regions where they were made and met with the winemakers. They can also introduce you to the story that brings the wine to life. Don’t be wary that the retailer is “trying to sell you something.” Of course they are. But they also want to sell you the second bottle, and the only way to do that is to make you happy with the first one.

A good retailer is a good listener. Tell them what you do and don’t like. If they seem uninterested in what you have to say, find someone else or a different store. But when you get on a first-name basis and cultivate this relationship, your personal wine curator can point you to interesting wines you might not have heard of, and away from pretty labels that may not be your style. This is where you must pay attention. It won’t work to say, “I loved that red wine with the blue label you sold me last month.” (Pro tip: A photo of the label on your phone will help.)

Does your store offer monthly sampler packs? These are a great way to explore wines that may be new to you or outside your comfort zone.