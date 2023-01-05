Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Lunar New Year starts Sunday, Jan. 22. While I still maintain sherry is an ideal wine for a new year’s feast because of its versatility with the many flavors and spices in Chinese and other East Asian cuisines, this week’s trio of recommendations will also work. They are light-bodied and fruity, which helps with spicy heat as well.

GREAT VALUE

Kiona Vineyards Riesling 2021

StarSolid StarSolid StarOutline StarOutline ( 2 stars )

Columbia Valley, Wash., $13

Kiona’s riesling is medium-dry, with an appealing fruity sweetness perfectly balanced by acidity. That makes it a versatile partner for a variety of foods, including stir-fries to salads. Vegan. Alcohol by volume: 12.2 percent. Bottle weight: 515 grams (Average).

Distributed locally by Lanterna.

Asia Blend Cuvée White 2021

StarSolid StarSolid StarOutline StarOutline ( 2 stars )

Austria, $16

This blend of grüner veltliner and pinot blanc is obviously crafted — or at least marketed — with Asian cuisine in mind. Lime zest and peach blossom feature on a graceful finish that resets your palate with each sip. Sustainable. Vegan. ABV: 12.5 percent. BW: 415 grams (Light).

Advertisement

Imported by Caput Mundi. Distributed locally by Impero.

GREAT VALUE

Kiona Vineyards Lemberger 2020

StarSolid StarSolid StarSolid StarHalf ( 3.5 stars )

Red Mountain, Columbia Valley, Wash., $17

Lemberger is another name for blaufränkisch, the red grape of Austria. The name may evoke a stinky cheese, but it’s actually a German name denoting the Austrian town of Lemberg, from where the variety was exported to Germany. This is a light red, bursting with plum and cherry flavors with a hint of spice. Give it a slight chill. The label boasts, “World class in lighter glass.” Vegan. ABV: 14.5 percent. BW: 480 grams (Light).

Distributed locally by Lanterna.

Prices are approximate. For availability, check Wine.com, Wine-searcher.com and the websites and social media feeds of the wineries, importers or distributors. You can also ask your local retailer to order wines from the distributors listed.

GiftOutline Gift Article