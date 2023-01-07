8 vegetable stew recipes to keep you warm this winter

To make them filling and satisfying, vegetables stews may lean heavily on beans. Winter squash is another popular addition, as are potatoes and sturdy greens. These recipes from our archives are great examples of some of these options, along with a few less expected ideas.
Chili Bean Apple Jack Stew
Pictured above. Nourish columnist Ellie Krieger took inspiration from a beloved recipe in the classic “Moosewood Cookbook” for this dish that features kale, kidney or pinto beans, apples and cheese. Get the recipe.
Red Bean Stew With Walnuts, Herbs and Pomegranate
Ellie also uses kidney beans in her recipe modeled on Georgian lobio nigvzit. Red wine vinegar and pomegranate seeds bring pops of color and flavor. Get the recipe.
Black Bean and Pumpkin Stew With Pasta
This 20-minute, pantry-friendly stew from Aaron Hutcherson is a great way to use that can of pumpkin puree you may have in your cabinet. Get the recipe.
Potato-Bean Stew
Poblano or Anaheim chiles lend a little heat to this stew, which is even better if you start with dried beans, though canned will work just fine. Get the recipe.
White Bean Stew With Garlic and Rosemary and Radicchio-Apple Salad
Top a warm white bean stew with a crisp, jewel-toned salad for a lovely contrast of temperatures and textures. Get the recipe.
One-Pot Lentils and Vegetables
Here’s a recipe that’s flexible enough to take well to the different types of vegetable in your crisper drawer. Get the recipe.
Kabocha Squash and Peanut Stew
No beans here! Kabocha squash and peanut butter do the heavy lifting in this moderately spicy number. Get the recipe.
Plantain-Coconut Stew
This dish works especially well when served over rice. You want the plantains to be ripe, so plan ahead to make sure you can wait for them to get there. Get the recipe.