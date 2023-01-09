7 chickpea recipes that showcase the mighty legume

Chickpeas, a.k.a. garbanzo beans, are a nutritious, versatile legume. While they are perhaps most beloved in hummus, they can do so much more — and these recipes prove that. Below, you’ll see that chickpeas can be used in soups, stews, sandwiches and even nachos, just to name a few. If none of these dishes strike your fancy, head to our Recipe Finder to search for more ways to use the mighty chickpea.