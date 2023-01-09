7 chickpea recipes that showcase the mighty legume

Crispy Chickpeas With Fried Shallots and Cilantro-Mint Chutney
A creamy, herby sauce adds vibrant flavor to fried chickpeas and shallots served on a bed of rice. Get the recipe.
Polenta With Chickpeas and Tomatoes
Polenta serves as a canvas for a simple stew of chickpeas and fire-roasted tomatoes, which add a kiss of smoke to this comforting dish. Get the recipe.
Buffalo Chickpea Nachos
Yes, nachos are a perfectly acceptable meal. Here, they get the Buffalo treatment with the bean standing in for more-traditional chicken. Get the recipe.
Chickpea Kichidi
Kichidi (also known as kitchadi and kitchari) is “a comforting mix of rice, vegetables and legumes that is often made for people who are under the weather,” restaurant critic Tom Sietsema wrote. This version from chef Vikram Sunderam combines “chickpeas and basmati rice as the base, jazzing the pairing up with crushed tomatoes and a few long-lasting vegetables (carrots, sweet potatoes).” Serve it with raita to help counter the subtle spice of the dish. Get the recipe.
Lemony Chickpea Stew With Pasta and Artichokes
This hearty, one-pot meal from Nourish columnist Ellie Krieger is ideal for cold nights. The simple, nutritious stew is packed with chickpeas, artichoke hearts and spinach in a lemony broth. Get the recipe.
Curried Chickpea Salad Sandwiches
This vegan curried chickpea salad relies on avocado for creaminess. In addition, curry powder, lemon juice, red onion and pickles pack these sandwiches with loads of flavor. Get the recipe.
Chana Masala
This Instant Pot recipe boasts “soft, creamy chickpeas in a thick, rust-colored sauce, dreamily spiced (but not spicy),” staff writer Becky Krystal wrote. “It’s warming and oh-so-satisfying, especially when served with naan or paratha for dipping and scooping.” Get the recipe.