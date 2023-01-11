9 mushroom recipes for filling and nourishing meatless meals

I can’t fathom why it took me so long to warm up to mushrooms. Like many others, I cited textural issues as the source of my aversion. In retrospect, I don’t think the mushrooms I was eating were being given the love and attention they deserved. When cooked properly, mushrooms are a tender, juicy delight that work beautifully as a meatless substitute for ground beef, chicken and even fish, or are just plain delicious in their own right. Whether you’re looking to overcome a distaste for mushrooms or are searching for meat-free meal ideas for Veganuary, these fungi-filled dishes are savory and satisfying. You can also find more mushroom recipes in our Recipe Finder.