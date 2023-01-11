9 mushroom recipes for filling and nourishing meatless meals

Creamy Roasted Mushroom Soup
This dairy-free soup get its richness from blitzed up roasted mushrooms and cannellini beans. Get the recipe.
Lentil-Mushroom Farmer’s Pie With Turmeric Cauliflower Mash
Swap out minced meat and potato for lentils, mushrooms and cauliflower in this hearty and healthy take on shepherd’s pie. Get the recipe.
Mushroom Piccata
This piccata recipe from G. Daniela Galarza’s Eat Voraciously newsletter is sensational with either chicken or mushrooms. The latter gets cut into thick slices, pan-fried and covered in a bright, buttery pan sauce. Get the recipe.
Mushroom Reubens
After experimenting with tempeh and tofu, Becky Krystal has conjured up the ideal vegetarian Reuben. Made with portobello caps, it has that juicy, saucy bite that makes the sandwich so irresistible. If you’re after other meaty mushroom sandwiches, be sure to check out our Mushroom Patty Melts and Fried Mushroom Sandwiches. Get the recipe.
Porcini Mushroom and Fennel Ragu
Shake up spaghetti night this week with this mushroom and fennel ragu. Let it sit and simmer for as long as you like — the flavor will only get richer with time. Get the recipe.
Mushroom Pâté
This vegetarian spin on the French hors d’oeuvre is a creamy, earthy delight. You can use whatever variety of mushrooms you have on hand — it’ll be delicious no matter what. Get the recipe.
Hot Pulled Oyster Mushrooms
The vegetarian answer to pulled pork sandwiches are these smoky, spicy oyster mushrooms. Top with red onions, lettuce or anything else you fancy for a BBQ-ready meal. Get the recipe.
Mushroom Bourguignon
You’d be hard-pressed to find a more satisfying, comforting dish than bourguignon. This vegan version is loaded with cremini mushrooms and gets a boost of flavor from a surprising source: ketchup. Get the recipe.
Salt and Pepper Brick Mushrooms
Inspired by brick chicken, mushrooms are seared to smoky, golden brown perfection and simply seasoned with — you guessed it — salt and pepper. Get the recipe.