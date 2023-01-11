Voraciously

9 mushroom recipes for filling and nourishing meatless meals

January 11, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. EST
(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post/Food styling by Gina Nistico for The Washington Post)
I can’t fathom why it took me so long to warm up to mushrooms. Like many others, I cited textural issues as the source of my aversion. In retrospect, I don’t think the mushrooms I was eating were being given the love and attention they deserved. When cooked properly, mushrooms are a tender, juicy delight that work beautifully as a meatless substitute for ground beef, chicken and even fish, or are just plain delicious in their own right. Whether you’re looking to overcome a distaste for mushrooms or are searching for meat-free meal ideas for Veganuary, these fungi-filled dishes are savory and satisfying. You can also find more mushroom recipes in our Recipe Finder.

A guide to cooking mushrooms, for lovers and skeptics alike

Creamy Roasted Mushroom Soup

This dairy-free soup get its richness from blitzed up roasted mushrooms and cannellini beans. Get the recipe.

Lentil-Mushroom Farmer’s Pie With Turmeric Cauliflower Mash

Swap out minced meat and potato for lentils, mushrooms and cauliflower in this hearty and healthy take on shepherd’s pie. Get the recipe.

Mushroom Piccata

This piccata recipe from G. Daniela Galarza’s Eat Voraciously newsletter is sensational with either chicken or mushrooms. The latter gets cut into thick slices, pan-fried and covered in a bright, buttery pan sauce. Get the recipe.

Mushroom Reubens

After experimenting with tempeh and tofu, Becky Krystal has conjured up the ideal vegetarian Reuben. Made with portobello caps, it has that juicy, saucy bite that makes the sandwich so irresistible. If you’re after other meaty mushroom sandwiches, be sure to check out our Mushroom Patty Melts and Fried Mushroom Sandwiches. Get the recipe.

15 mushroom recipes for your plate, bowl or soul

Porcini Mushroom and Fennel Ragu

Shake up spaghetti night this week with this mushroom and fennel ragu. Let it sit and simmer for as long as you like — the flavor will only get richer with time. Get the recipe.

Mushroom Pâté

This vegetarian spin on the French hors d’oeuvre is a creamy, earthy delight. You can use whatever variety of mushrooms you have on hand — it’ll be delicious no matter what. Get the recipe.

Hot Pulled Oyster Mushrooms

The vegetarian answer to pulled pork sandwiches are these smoky, spicy oyster mushrooms. Top with red onions, lettuce or anything else you fancy for a BBQ-ready meal. Get the recipe.

Dried mushrooms are an umami powerhouse. Here’s how to use them.

Mushroom Bourguignon

You’d be hard-pressed to find a more satisfying, comforting dish than bourguignon. This vegan version is loaded with cremini mushrooms and gets a boost of flavor from a surprising source: ketchup. Get the recipe.

Salt and Pepper Brick Mushrooms

Inspired by brick chicken, mushrooms are seared to smoky, golden brown perfection and simply seasoned with — you guessed it — salt and pepper. Get the recipe.

