10 casserole recipes for hearty meals on cold winter nights

Here’s an array of satisfying casseroles from our archives, whether you want something cheesy or saucy, meaty or vegetarian, and more.
Chicken Pot Tot Hotdish
I’m just waiting for the skeptics to decry this dish in the comments, but don’t hate on Molly Yeh’s version of the Midwestern classic until you try it. I have, and it’s basically a chicken pot pie with tater tots on top. I could not get enough. Get the recipe.
Veggie Supreme White Bean Hotdish
Hotdish queen Yeh offers a meatless option with beans, spinach and tomatoes held together with cheese under a layer of garlicky breadcrumbs. So, yeah, a bit like pizza. Get the recipe.
Cazuela Azteca (Chicken and Tortilla Aztec Casserole)
This absolutely scrumptious casserole from Pati Jinich is reminiscent of enchiladas but without the rolling, plus a few additions, including corn and poblanos in the filling. Get the recipe.
Chile Relleno Casserole
Come for the cheesy, moderately spicy dish as much as the poignant story of the woman who assembled it for her family and then died in her sleep that night. Get the recipe.
Butternut Squash, Kale and Shiitake Casserole
For a vegan option, check out this recipe, which includes coconut milk, green curry paste and chili paste in the mix. Get the recipe.
Chili Pasta Casserole
“The ease of assembly and freezing makes this a great option for potlucks, parties or game-day festivities,” Ann Maloney says of the thrifty recipe included in a chili cookbook compiled by Brian Baumgartner, the actor who portrayed chili expert Kevin Malone on NBC’s “The Office.” Get the recipe.
Lemon Chicken and Rice Casserole
If you want an almost-ready-made meal in the freezer, cook this dish most of the way, put it on ice, then thaw, reheat and add the breadcrumb topping when you’re ready to serve it. Get the recipe.
Patti LaBelle’s Macaroni and Cheese
Casseroles hardly get more iconic than mac and cheese, and this extra-cheesy number from singer and cookbook author Patti LaBelle is a real treat. Get the recipe.
Baked Pasta With Roasted Cauliflower and White Beans
Yes, here’s another baked pasta I’m lumping in with the casseroles, and it, too, gives off major pizza vibes. Cauliflower and beans add protein and heft. Get the recipe.
Potato Casserole
This rich, irresistible side combines shredded potatoes with cheddar, sour cream and a shower of crushed tortilla chips on top. Get the recipe.