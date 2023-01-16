8 savory citrus recipes starring lemons, limes, oranges and grapefruit

Citrus is an easy boon to lifeless meals. A sprinkle of zest can infuse a dish with the fruit’s essence, and a splash of juice adds a combination of acidity, brightness, bitterness and/or sweetness, depending on the variety. Here, I’ve highlighted savory recipes from our archives that let a collection of citrus fruits — grapefruit, lemons, limes and oranges — shine bright enough to liven up the dreariest of days. Or if you’re in search of something else to tickle your fancy, search our Recipe Finder for more ideas.