8 savory citrus recipes starring lemons, limes, oranges and grapefruit

Lemon-Garlic Baked Cod With Quinoa
This recipe, pictured above, relies on the convenience of frozen fish fillets. The cod is cooked in a simple mixture of extra-virgin olive oil, lemon juice and garlic for a quick weeknight supper. Get the recipe.
Lemon Pepper Chicken Wings
One bite of these oven-crisped wings (instead of a deep fryer) tossed in a buttery lemon pepper sauce and it’s easy to see why they were one of the most popular recipes of 2022. Get the recipe.
Scallops With Grapefruit Brown Butter
Sweet, tangy and bitter grapefruit juice combines with nutty brown butter to form a silky sauce for seared sea scallops. Each plate gets garnished with thinly sliced radishes and a sprinkle of chile flakes. Get the recipe.
Radicchio and Red Grapefruit Salad
Radicchio, red onion and red grapefruit form the “pleasantly bitter trio” at the base of this salad from Nourish columnist Ellie Krieger. It’s “countered with a lightly sweetened balsamic dressing, creamy dabs of goat cheese and a rich crunch of toasted walnuts.” Get the recipe.
Roasted Chile Lime Tofu Bowls
Cubed tofu and broccoli florets are roasted in a tart, spicy dressing starring lime juice and zest that then are served over bowls of brown rice and topped with sprouts, toasted sunflower seeds, basil and more of the dressing. Get the recipe.
Ginger-Marinated Zucchini With Lime Yogurt
Thin planks of zucchini are quickly cooked in a grill pan and then marinated in a mix of lime juice, scallions, garlic, ginger and a pinch of sugar. The vegetable is served with a lime-y yogurt and sunny-side-up eggs. Get the recipe.
Orange and Cashew Cabbage Salad with Sesame Dressing
This recipe is based on a famous Wolfgang Puck creation that editor Jim Webster has adapted and simplified over time. “To me, this salad is about the heft of the cabbage, the cool of the lettuce, the crunch of the cashews and wonton chips, the brightness of the citrus and the umami bass note of the sesame-soy dressing,” Webster wrote. Get the recipe.
Orange Pecan Chicken
This is not your standard takeout orange chicken. Instead, whole boneless, skinless chicken breasts are seared and then finished in a sauce of fresh orange juice, brown sugar, ginger and cinnamon. Get the recipe.