You wouldn’t walk away from something in the skillet, would you? Same logic here. Especially if you’re mixing something particularly dense or stiff, the mixer can begin to hop around the counter, and you don’t want to disappear the second it goes off the edge. (Yes, it’s happened to at least one Voraciously staffer!) Also, it’s important to be engaged with what’s happening in the bowl. Is the mixer starting to sound or smell off? Are your ingredients threatening to fly out of the bowl? Is the mixer changing speeds on its own? (Another true story!) Do you need to mix for less or more time than the recipe says? All of these are good reasons to stay within arm’s reach.