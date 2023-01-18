10 Lunar New Year recipes, including dumplings, noodles and soup

Pork and Chive Dumplings
Resembling old Chinese gold ingots, old Chinese currency, dumplings are meant to bring wealth in the New Year. They’re also a great way to have all hands on deck in the kitchen. Get the recipe.
Sizzling Whole Fish
Few dishes are as dramatic as a whole fish. This Cantonese-style dish involves a steam and sizzle technique that results in a tender interior and lightly crisped skin. Get the recipe.
Long-Life Noodles
As the name indicates, these extra-long noodles signify longevity for diners. They’re a great vegetarian side or main. Get the recipe.
Black Sesame Dumplings
Black sesame paste and rice flour dough are a dynamic duo in these sweet dumplings that come in a delicate ginger-laced broth. Get the recipe.
Tsai Tao Kui (Taiwanese Turnip Cake)
These savory cakes are a popular Taiwanese dim sum treat. Shiitake mushrooms, dried shrimp and shallots pack an umami punch. Get the recipe.
Tang-Guk (Beef and Radish Soup)
Not all holiday food has to be rich or heavy. This brothy soup with chunks of beef and radish has a gentle, clean flavor with nourishing ingredients. This Korean rice cake soup is another hearty option. Get the recipe.
Kue Nastar (Indonesian Pineapple Tarts)
These sweet pineapple-filled bites are a staple for Indonesian Lunar New Year celebrations, also known as Tahun Bahru Imlek. Get the recipe.
Braised Short Ribs With Star Anise and Lemongrass
Aromatic and savory, these Vietnamese-style braised short ribs are an excellent main for any special occasion. Get the recipe.
Keo Me Xung Dau Phong Gung (Chewy Ginger Peanut Sesame Candy)
These Vietnamese candies strike the ideal balance of nutty and zingy, featuring peanuts, sesame seeds, ginger and orange zest. Get the recipe.
Ngo Hiang (Five-Spice Pork and Shrimp Rolls)
Ngo hiang translates to “five fragrances,” referring to the spice mix that gives the Singaporean pork and shrimp rolls festive flavor. Get the recipe.