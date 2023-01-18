10 Lunar New Year recipes, including dumplings, noodles and soup

January 1st has come and gone, but Lunar New Year festivities are about to begin all over the world. We think the best way to celebrate is with food, and lots of it. Whether you’re hosting a dumpling-making party, searching for a deluxe main course or wanting a sweet treat, we have plenty of dishes from China, Korea, Vietnam and beyond that are sure to bring health, luck and prosperity in the coming year. Find these recipes and more in our Recipe Finder.