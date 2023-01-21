Dig into our best pudding recipes, including chocolate and butterscotch

I’ve been on a pudding kick lately. It started on a recent vacation when my son was introduced to dirt cups: Chocolate pudding, crumbled Oreos, gummy worms and, the piece de resistance of this particular version, chocolate rocks. Then, because I’m the kind of mom who likes to win over their offspring with food (okay, and other things), I agreed to make this particular treat at home.

Thus commenced a couple of rounds of chocolate pudding, and then I started thinking about this dessert a lot more. I’ve long since gotten over my textural aversion to pudding — the overly gelatinous cups sold in stores that I associated with being sick as a kid can do that to you — and have come to appreciate its many merits. Pudding can be simple and nostalgic, or elegant and modern. It’s made largely from pantry and refrigerator staples, is easy to scale up and can hang out in the fridge for a few days. Some are even vegan.