What do bay leaves do? A lot, if you use them right.

When was the last time you bought bay leaves? If you don’t remember or the label is looking suspiciously retro, it’s time get some new ones. The surest way to convince yourself that bay tastes like dust is to let it collect dust. To help the leaves hold onto their flavor, especially if you buy in bulk, store airtight in the freezer, where they will last years, López-Alt says. If you leave them in your cool, dark pantry, they, like other whole herbs and spices, will be at their peak for about a year.