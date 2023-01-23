Voraciously

7 vegan breakfast recipes, including scrambles, pancakes and more

By
January 23, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. EST
(Scott Suchman for The Washington Post/food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)
Breakfast and eggs often go hand in hand — but that doesn’t need to be the case. Whether you already adhere to a plant-based diet or are looking to decrease your egg consumption given the recent rise in prices, you can easily enjoy satisfying eggless morning meals. Here is a selection of some vegan recipes for you to enjoy at the start of your day. Or if you’re in search of more inspiration, head to our Recipe Finder for more ideas.

Tofu Scramble With Salsa Cruda

Pictured above, this recipe turns extra-firm tofu into a turmeric-tinged scramble. Serve with tortillas, salsa and avocado for flavorful breakfast tacos. Get the recipe.

Vegan Pumpkin Pancakes

These pantry-friendly pancakes are filled with pumpkin, spice and everything nice. Get the recipe.

Chickpea Omelets With Mushrooms, Spinach and Tomato

“Omelets without eggs, you ask?” food editor Joe Yonan wrote. “With the help of chickpea flour, you can make a lovely vegan omelet.” Get the recipe.

Eggless French Toast

This recipe for the comfort-food favorite comes from plant-based chef and cookbook author Charity Morgan, the wife of a former Tennessee Titans linebacker. Get the recipe.

Yemeni Breakfast Lentil Stew (Adas)

Serve this lentil stew with a tomato, cucumber, herb and feta salad on the side for a dose of freshness. Get the recipe.

Holiday Oat and Quinoa Breakfast Bake

Though “holiday” is in the name, this recipe is great for any day of the year. “As the dish cooks, it perfumes the kitchen in the most homey, comforting way, thanks to the warm seasonings — maple syrup, vanilla and cinnamon — and the aromas released as the fresh apple and cranberries bake,” Nourish columnist Ellie Krieger wrote. Get the recipe.

Basic Overnight Oats

If you haven’t jumped on the overnight oats bandwagon, here’s your chance. Use this recipe as a template that you can customize to your liking. Get the recipe.

