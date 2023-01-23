7 vegan breakfast recipes, including scrambles, pancakes and more

Tofu Scramble With Salsa Cruda
Pictured above, this recipe turns extra-firm tofu into a turmeric-tinged scramble. Serve with tortillas, salsa and avocado for flavorful breakfast tacos. Get the recipe.
Vegan Pumpkin Pancakes
These pantry-friendly pancakes are filled with pumpkin, spice and everything nice. Get the recipe.
Chickpea Omelets With Mushrooms, Spinach and Tomato
“Omelets without eggs, you ask?” food editor Joe Yonan wrote. “With the help of chickpea flour, you can make a lovely vegan omelet.” Get the recipe.
Eggless French Toast
This recipe for the comfort-food favorite comes from plant-based chef and cookbook author Charity Morgan, the wife of a former Tennessee Titans linebacker. Get the recipe.
Yemeni Breakfast Lentil Stew (Adas)
Serve this lentil stew with a tomato, cucumber, herb and feta salad on the side for a dose of freshness. Get the recipe.
Holiday Oat and Quinoa Breakfast Bake
Though “holiday” is in the name, this recipe is great for any day of the year. “As the dish cooks, it perfumes the kitchen in the most homey, comforting way, thanks to the warm seasonings — maple syrup, vanilla and cinnamon — and the aromas released as the fresh apple and cranberries bake,” Nourish columnist Ellie Krieger wrote. Get the recipe.
Basic Overnight Oats
If you haven’t jumped on the overnight oats bandwagon, here’s your chance. Use this recipe as a template that you can customize to your liking. Get the recipe.