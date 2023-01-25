7 hearty tomato soup and stew recipes for a filling meal

I really love a classic, creamy tomato soup, the kind that I would eat after school: often from a can, sprinkled with popcorn and accompanied by a grilled cheese. Nowadays, that’s not always enough to satiate me after a long day. I still crave that savory tomato base, but I’m looking for more texture and heft. These hearty picks from our Recipe Finder fit the bill, and are substantial enough as a main course the next time you’re in the mood for a warm, filling soup.