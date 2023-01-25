7 hearty tomato soup and stew recipes for a filling meal

Curried Shrimp and Tomato Soup
Shrimp and tomato add bulk to this silky, spicy curry broth. Get the recipe.
Tomato and Chorizo Stew
We love all of chorizo’s many applications: in tacos, with scallops, mixed into beans and the list goes on. Here, dry-cured chorizo is cut into rounds, fried and incorporated into a tomato-rich stew for a meal that’s got a little kick and a lot of comfort. Get the recipe.
Persian-Style Tomato and Lentil Soup
Inspired by her favorite dish at a beloved Iranian restaurant in Chicago, this soup from G. Daniela Galarza is a wholesome starter or main. Daniela’s favorite way to eat it is with crumbled feta, warm pita and herbs. Get the recipe.
Tomato and Eggplant Soup
This weeknight winner from Ina Garten uses all the delicious flavors of a good marinara sauce in soup form. It’s packed with eggplant, fennel and tomatoes, so you can be sure you’re getting your servings of veggies in for the day. Get the recipe.
Tuscan Tomato and Bread Stew
Bread may seem like an unlikely stew ingredient, but in Tuscany it’s tradition. This is a simple but hearty meal that shines a light on the flavors of the minimal ingredient list. Get the recipe.
Tomato Stew With Basil Dumplings
If you love old-fashioned chicken and dumplings, try this tomato-based vegetarian spin on the Southern dish. The pillowy dumplings are speckled with fresh basil, and brown sugar and sherry vinegar imbue the broth with a sweet and tangy twist. Get the recipe.
Tomato Egg Drop Soup
Bacon and eggs infuse this classic Chinese soup with a rich, velvety feel. Get the recipe.