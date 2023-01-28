6 gnocchi recipes, starring homemade and store-bought dumplings

Gnocchi can come in oval or pillow shapes. You can make them from scratch or buy frozen or shelf-stable versions from the supermarket. In these recipes from our archives, I’m offering you options to go either way, whether you are up for the project of handmade gnocchi or want to use ones from the store that can get dinner on the table in a flash.
Potato Gnocchi
Pictured above. This recipe that requires more time than ingredients or skill would make a nice weekend project on a cold winter day. Use in the recipe below or top with another sauce of your choice. Get the recipe.
Potato Gnocchi With Merguez Sausage Tomato Ragu
Canned crushed tomatoes form the foundation of this sauce, which is bulked up with lamb merguez sausage. Feel free to swap in another option, if you prefer. A hot Italian sausage would be nice. Get the recipe.
Gnocchi With Chili Crisp Sauce, Capers and Parmesan
Here, a five-ingredient recipe from “Great British Baking Show” contestant and author Ruby Tandoh, lives up to its promise as a super-speedy dish. In about 20 minutes, you’ll be sitting down to enjoy it. Get the recipe.
Gnocchi With Creamy Spinach Sauce
“This recipe inspired by creamed spinach, turns the classic steakhouse side dish into the main attraction,” my colleague Aaron Hutcherson says about his pantry-friendly meal. Get the recipe.
Ricotta Gnocchi With Leeks and Peas
If you’re looking for a potato-free gnocchi, Aaron also has you covered. The dough uses ricotta and Parmesan cheeses. Get the recipe.
Sweet Potato Gnocchi With Peas + Parm
Instead of the common russets, this recipe uses sweet potatoes, which meld nicely with the cream and peas. Get the recipe.