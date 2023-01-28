6 gnocchi recipes, starring homemade and store-bought dumplings

These Italian dumplings, which are often but not always made with spuds, are ready to be draped in your favorite sauce or dressed up with your favorite vegetable and meat additions. Serve them as a side or a main. Consider them as you would any other flexible starch, especially pasta, and you’ll start to see all the possibilities.

Gnocchi can come in oval or pillow shapes. You can make them from scratch or buy frozen or shelf-stable versions from the supermarket. In these recipes from our archives, I’m offering you options to go either way, whether you are up for the project of handmade gnocchi or want to use ones from the store that can get dinner on the table in a flash.