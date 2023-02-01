7 macaroni and cheese recipes, whether you want classic or bold

My biggest battle when going vegan was giving up macaroni and cheese. It was (and, to be honest, still is) my absolute favorite food. I loved it in all forms: baked, stovetop, boxed, you name it. Now that I’ve transitioned back to vegetarianism, I’m enjoying a bit of a mac and cheese renaissance. I’ve made the recipe that carried me through my childhood a couple of times (with peas and lots of extra-sharp cheddar), but I’m also eager to experiment and push the envelope in this new, cheesy chapter of my life. These recipes are just what I’m thinking: bold, flavor-rich takes on a beloved classic. For even more mac and cheese recipes, head over to our Recipe Finder and use the search bar.