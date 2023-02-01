7 macaroni and cheese recipes, whether you want classic or bold

Mac and Kimcheese With Mushrooms
Punchy kimchi infuses this mac with spice, tang and crunch. Mushrooms and red peppers add an additional layer of flavor and texture. Get the recipe.
Butternut Squash Macaroni and Cheese
Inspired by a butternut squash lasagna, this has all the richness and umami flavor but with the ease of a casserole. Get the recipe.
Greens Mac and Cheese
Getting a dose of vegetables in a bowl of mac and cheese may sound too good to be true, but luckily for us, this recipe makes that dream a reality. Get the recipe.
Vegan Broccoli Mac and Cheese
You don’t have to give up this beloved dish if you’re vegan or avoid dairy. The sauce here is composed of potato, carrot, garlic, onion and cashews, and it gets savory depth and complexity from nutritional yeast, miso and mustard. Get the recipe.
Roasted Red Pepper Mac and Cheese
This is anything but your average macaroni and cheese. The dish comes together on the stovetop and features roasted red peppers, smoked paprika and a Cheez-It garnish for a smoky, savory twist. Get the recipe.
Mushroom and Spinach Macaroni and Cheese
Attention all parents: This mac bake is so creamy and cheesy that even the pickiest eaters won’t complain about the mushrooms and spinach. Get the recipe.
Patti LaBelle’s Macaroni and Cheese
Patti LaBelle’s famous macaroni and cheese features not one, not three, but five different kinds of cheese. It takes all the elements of a classic — the roux, cheddar, baking in the oven — and elevates everything to new heights. Get the recipe.
