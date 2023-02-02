Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

This week’s wines all had me cheering from the first sip to the last. And it may be a bit contrarian — though that has never stopped me — to suggest these for your Valentine’s Day dinner. No one will fault you for going for champagne, of course, but why not go for the unexpected? The Italians know how to make red wine sparkle. Here are two examples that will add the fizz to your evening without expense, pretense or pressure. They exude comfort and relaxation. (If you’re proposing, go for the champagne.)

And for our third wine this week, a reminder that a glass of rosé is as expressive as roses. Well, okay, you may need to add some personal flair to pull that off, the Inman Family Endless Crush, which I raved about last summer, would be eminently appropriate here, as would this gorgeous rosé from Ridgecrest Vineyards in Oregon’s Willamette Valley.

GREAT VALUE

Salvatore Martusciello OttoUve Gragnano Della Penisola Sorrentina 2021

StarSolid StarSolid StarSolid StarHalf ( 3.5 stars )

Italy, $17

This rosso frizzante hails from the Sorrento Peninsula south of Naples — think Amalfi coast, romantic vistas and, of course, pizza. Think of it as a vacation in a bottle. The Washington-area importer, Michael R. Downey Selections, first brought this wine in for 2 Amys restaurant at the launch of the Neapolitan pizza craze. Fruitier than its more northerly cousins from Emilia Romagna, this wine has a dried plum character that reminds me of — dare I say it? — Dr Pepper. But it’s an Italian Dr Pepper. And a great value at the price. Alcohol by volume: 11.5 percent. Bottle weight: 631 grams (Sparkling).

Imported and distributed locally by Michael R. Downey Selections.

GREAT VALUE

Medici Ermete Le Tenute Solo Reggiano 2018

StarSolid StarSolid StarSolid StarHalf ( 3.5 stars )

Italy, $19

This “vino frizzante rosso secco” comes from a leading Lambrusco producer in Emilia Romagna. The wine is vibrantly ruby in color, earthy and fruity in aroma, and beautifully balanced on the palate with dark cherry and mushroom flavors. The bubbles make it refreshing and versatile with all sorts of foods. The classic pairing would be charcuterie or smoked meats, and it could also cut through the richness of heavier pasta dishes. ABV: 11.5 percent. BW: 775 grams (Sparkling).

Imported by Kobrand. Distributed locally by RNDC.

Ridgecrest Vineyards Estate Pinot Noir Rosé 2021

StarSolid StarSolid StarSolid StarHalf ( 3.5 stars )

Ribbon Ridge, Willamette Valley, Ore., $32

Yes, it’s winter, but rosé is appropriate year-round, especially for Valentine’s Day. Harry Peterson-Nedry was a pioneer grower in the Ribbon Ridge area of the Chehalem Mountains in Oregon’s Willamette Valley. He crafts Ridgecrest wines with his daughter, Wynne Peterson-Nedry. Their pinot noir rosé is velvety in texture, plush with flavors of strawberry and mint. It succeeds as a solo act but will add flair and romance to any seafood dishes. LIVE certified sustainable. ABV: 13.1 percent. BW: 460 grams (Light).

Distributed locally by Lanterna.

Prices are approximate. For availability, check Wine.com, Wine-searcher.com and the websites and social media feeds of the wineries, importers or distributors. You can also ask your local retailer to order wines from the distributors listed.

