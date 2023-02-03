10 ways to streamline meal prep for more efficient weeknight cooking

Buying pre-chopped veggies from the grocery store is a great convenience — and they are particularly helpful for cooks with physical limitations — but they are often more expensive than if you sliced and diced them yourself. To save a few bucks, spend an afternoon readying produce that can then be stored in the fridge or freezer. For example, onions and garlic can be chopped or minced, stored in the freezer and then cooked straight from frozen. Chopped herbs will last in the refrigerator stored in a container with a damp towel for a couple of days, or you can mix them with olive oil and keep them in the freezer. With other fruits and veggies, you might need to take note of whether they oxidize, such as apples and potatoes, and save them for prepping in the moment (though cut potatoes can be stored submerged in water for up to 1 day). Another cool idea: “The Ultimate Meal Prep Cookbook” by America’s Test Kitchen suggests spending time slicing or chopping pantry items, such as jarred artichoke hearts or olives, for additional convenience.