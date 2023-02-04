10 chicken soup recipes to warm your body and soul

Thukpa
With carrots, bell peppers, green beans and cabbage in the mix, this Himalayan noodle soup “can look as bright as a rainbow in a bowl,” says my colleague Daniela Galarza. Get the recipe.
Ginger Garlic Chicken Noodle Soup
As the title of the new book from Smitten Kitchen’s Deb Perelman promises, this weeknight-friendly, flavor-packed chicken noodle soup is a keeper. Get the recipe.
Creamy Chicken Soup With Caramelized Onions
If you ever wondered what would happen if you combined French onion soup with chicken soup, Daniela has the delicious answer. Get the recipe.
Chicken Velvet and Spinach Soup
In addition to being paleo-friendly, this chicken soup is suitable for a Whole30 diet, as well as being keto-friendly, nut-free and nightshade-free. It also borrows some smart tips from Cantonese cuisine. Get the recipe.
Golden Chicken Vegetable Soup With Chickpeas
The turmeric helps lend this soup a warming golden glow that mimics the way you’ll feel once you start eating it. Get the recipe.
Fall Vegetable Soup With Chicken Sausage
You’ll get loads of vegetables here scattered among enticing bites of chicken sausage, not to mention a push-and-pull of sweet and savory flavors. Get the recipe.
Restorative Chicken and Rice Soup
My colleague Olga Massov says her family’s favorite chicken soup combines Eastern European and Asian traditions. You use a whole chicken to build the broth, as well as provide shredded meat for the soup. Get the recipe.
Chicken Soup With Benefits
Let this recipe be the jumping-off point for the chicken soup of your dreams. It, too, starts with a whole chicken. Get the recipe.
Aromatic Chicken Noodle Soup
When you’re under the weather and want something spiced and spicy to clear your head, this is a great recipe to consider. You can use leftover cooked chicken or start from scratch. Get the recipe.
Lentil and Kale Soup With Chicken Sausage
Daniela’s budget-friendly recipe is flexible based on how much you have to spend and what’s in your pantry. Lentils help fill out the soup in tandem with chicken sausage. Get the recipe.