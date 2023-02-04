10 chicken soup recipes to warm your body and soul

If you can think of a cuisine, there’s likely a chicken soup associated with it. And why not? When it’s cold or you’re feeling under the weather, nothing feels better.

And the possibilities are endless. You could have a chicken soup every day for a week — a month even, or more — and still not eat the same thing. Fill your soup out with noodles, rice and vegetables. Use white meat, dark meat, store-bought rotisserie chicken or a whole bird you cook yourself. Try sausage, too. Enliven the soup with chiles, vibrant spices, fresh herbs or caramelized onions. You’ll find all those ideas, plus others, in these recipes from our archives.