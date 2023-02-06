Winning Super Bowl party recipes for dips, wings, chili and more

Recipes editor Ann Maloney is a sheet pan fan to the core, and this recipe is yet another example of how the kitchen workhorse can save you time and feed a crowd. Thinly sliced rib-eye, bell peppers, onions and mushrooms are roasted in a single pan, topped with your choice of cheese (provolone is mine) and piled into warm rolls. Is this the classic Philly version? Nope. Does it hit the spot? Yes, indeed. Get the recipe. (Or, kick it up a notch with this Cheesesteak Sandwich recipe.)