6 recipes with olives where the tiny briny fruit shines bright

While I love eating olives on their own, the firsthand knowledge of their evolution made me appreciate how much flavor and richness they can give a dish in such a small quantity. Cooking with olives is a joy because a palmful infuses a dish with bold, earthy saltiness. I know olives are not a universal crowd-pleaser — their flavor is strong and unapologetic. But maybe these recipes, where they’re used thoughtfully as accents, will help convert those who usually don’t see the appeal. And, olive lovers, you can find even more recipes like these in our Recipe Finder.
Pasta With Kalamata Olives and Lemon
This bright, unfussy pasta features an uncooked tomato sauce that’s a cinch to pull together. Get the recipe.
Roasted Chicken Thighs With Preserved Lemon and Olives
Briny green olives and punchy preserved lemon are they key to this roasted chicken’s pan sauce. If this sounds good to you, you’ll also love Djaj M’qualli (Chicken, Olive and Lemon Tagine) and Sheet Pan Chicken or Cauliflower With Lemony Potatoes and Kalamata Olives. Get the recipe.
Phyllo Galette with Butternut Squash, Feta and Olives
A tart is an easy and quick way to get an elegant dinner on the table if you have frozen phyllo on hand (and we think you should). This one is overflowing with butternut squash, feta and olives. Get the recipe.
Italian Sausage and Kalamata Olive Cast Iron Skillet Pizza
If your go-to pizza delivery order involves black olives, this is the recipe for you. Get the recipe.
Corn Salad with Halloumi, Peppers, Olives and Cumin-Lemon Dressing
A good salad plays with contrast and a diversity of flavors, and this one is no exception. Sweet corn, salty olives, crunchy bell pepper and bouncy halloumi all add a bit of interest to this simple dish that comes together in under a half-hour. Get the recipe.
Cascatelli With Green Olives, Calabrian Chiles and Lemony Tuna
You don’t need cascatelli, the new pasta shape invented by Sporkful podcaster, Dan Pashman, to make this delicious pasta. This briny, citrusy sauce from G. Daniela Galarza also works well with fusilli, radiatori, creste di gallo or campanelle. Get the recipe.