If winter weather has you thinking of slow-cooked braised dishes or hearty roasts, and an evening curled up by the fireplace, here are three delicious red wines to complete the occasion. We feature a Rhône Valley red that punches way above its price, a Bordeaux-style blend from Washington state and a top-notch montepulciano from Italy.

GREAT VALUE

Reserve Saint Dominique Le Bourdon 2020

StarSolid StarSolid StarSolid StarOutline ( 3 stars )

Ventoux, Rhône Valley, France, $16

Wow. This wine reminded me of my earlier love for the wines of the southern Rhône Valley — affordable, savory and complex. This is 100 percent grenache from vines planted in the late 1950s on lower slopes of Mont Ventoux, later abandoned but revived for this project. The wine is made with little intervention in the vineyard or the winery, and without oak influence. It’s intense and grounded — there are flavors of bright red berries, but they seem to have been pried from the earth’s grasp rather than plucked from a bush. The depth and minerality remind me of more expensive wines of Vacqueyras or Gigondas. This is a wine for a hearty beef stew or roast. Alcohol by volume: 14.5 percent. Bottle weight: 585 grams (Average).

Imported and distributed locally by Simon N Cellars.

Involuntary Commitment Red Wine 2020

StarSolid StarSolid StarSolid StarHalf ( 3.5 stars )

Columbia Valley, Wash., $26

Involuntary Commitment is a second label from Andrew Will, one of Washington state’s top wineries. It’s a Bordeaux-style blend of cabernet sauvignon, cabernet franc and merlot, rich with blackcurrant and plum flavors and a lingering herbal finish. With this name, it may not be a date-night wine, but it could easily carry a special occasion without breaking the bank. ABV: 13.5 percent. BW: 485 grams (Light).

Distributed locally by Lanterna.

Masciarelli Marina Cvetic Montepulciano d’Abruzzo Riserva 2018

StarSolid StarSolid StarSolid StarHalf ( 3.5 stars )

Abruzzo, Italy, $30

Masciarelli is a pioneer producer of Montepulciano d’Abruzzo, a category known for simple wines at tremendous value. This riserva comes from eight of the estate’s oldest vineyard parcels and demonstrates great depth and sophistication. The color is dark and rich with a glint of ruby, the aromas offer dark cherries and plums bathed in earth and spice, and the texture is silky yet energetic. The wine seems to change with every sip. Outstanding. ABV: 14.5 percent. BW: 660 grams (Average).

Imported by Vintus. Distributed locally by RNDC.

Prices are approximate. For availability, check Wine.com, Wine-searcher.com and the websites and social media feeds of the wineries, importers or distributors. You can also ask your local retailer to order wines from the distributors listed.

