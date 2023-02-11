Voraciously

5 small-batch dessert recipes to share (or not)

By
February 11, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. EST
German Chocolate Pound Cake (Scott Suchman for The Washington Post/food styling by Nicola Justine Davis for The Washington Post)
Generally I am of the opinion that bigger is better when it comes to dessert, but it can also be nice to make something smaller. Maybe you want to treat yourself, or perhaps you’re looking for something to share with a loved one. It is almost Valentine’s Day, after all.

As a bonus, small-batch baking uses fewer ingredients. (Have you seen the price of eggs lately?) And, depending on the recipe, it can be ready even quicker than larger-scale options. If you’re looking for sweets that make just enough for one or two people, have a gander at these recipes from our archives.

German Chocolate Pound Cake

Pictured above. This sweet little loaf channels a favorite layer cake in a perfect format for two. Tip: I bought my aluminum mini loaf pans at the grocery store. They are disposable but sturdy enough to be washed and reused. Get the recipe.

Chocolate Lava Cakes for Two

If you’re having an at-home date night, this popular-for-a-reason dessert would be a fitting coda to your romantic meal. It uses pantry ingredients, and the batter can be made and refrigerated a few hours in advance. Get the recipe.

Single-Serving Chocolate Chip Cookie

It’s true, this was in our top 10 recipes of 2022. The dough comes together in minutes and is simply stirred together with a small amount of standby ingredients (no egg required). Get the recipe.

6-minute Berry Cobbler Mugs

Here’s a cozy “micro-baked” dessert for two, though you can also make one now and save the other for later. Frozen berries make it easy to whip up no matter the season. Get the recipe.

Boozy Hot Chocolate

If you prefer to drink — and spike — your dessert, try this customizable hot chocolate that serves two. Get the recipe.

