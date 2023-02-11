5 small-batch dessert recipes to share (or not)

German Chocolate Pound Cake
Pictured above. This sweet little loaf channels a favorite layer cake in a perfect format for two. Tip: I bought my aluminum mini loaf pans at the grocery store. They are disposable but sturdy enough to be washed and reused. Get the recipe.
Chocolate Lava Cakes for Two
If you’re having an at-home date night, this popular-for-a-reason dessert would be a fitting coda to your romantic meal. It uses pantry ingredients, and the batter can be made and refrigerated a few hours in advance. Get the recipe.
Single-Serving Chocolate Chip Cookie
It’s true, this was in our top 10 recipes of 2022. The dough comes together in minutes and is simply stirred together with a small amount of standby ingredients (no egg required). Get the recipe.
6-minute Berry Cobbler Mugs
Here’s a cozy “micro-baked” dessert for two, though you can also make one now and save the other for later. Frozen berries make it easy to whip up no matter the season. Get the recipe.
Boozy Hot Chocolate
If you prefer to drink — and spike — your dessert, try this customizable hot chocolate that serves two. Get the recipe.