6 scallop recipes for a taste of luxury and romance

The following recipes can teach you how to sear scallops like a pro, as well as help you take this ingredient to the next level. And, if you’re looking for more ideas, head over to the Recipe Finder for more scallop recipes.
Caramelized Scallops With Beurre Blanc
Pictured above. This recipe teaches you the basics of how to sear scallops so they’re plump and nicely browned. Then drape the scallops with beurre blanc — a classic French sauce made with wine, vinegar, shallots and lots of butter — for an extra dose of luxury. Get the recipe.
Scallops With Grapefruit Brown Butter
My colleague Daniela Galarza featured this dish from Andy Baraghani’s cookbook, “The Cook You Want to Be,” in her Eat Voraciously newsletter. “Scallops beg to be paired with acid,” Baraghani told her, “and grapefruit is one of the most complex acids, where it has this sweet tanginess and bitterness at once.” The grapefruit juice is whisked with brown butter for a silky, glossy sauce that Galarza compares to “a negligee, barely there but utterly bewitching, transparent and sexy.” Get the recipe.
Scallops With Shallot Citrus Sauce
Continuing the citrus theme, this recipe from Nourish columnist Ellie Krieger combines citrus juice and segments “with sautéed shallots and white wine to form a stunning, slurpy, sweet-tart sauce that is poured over seared scallops.” Get the recipe.
Pan-Fried Scallops With Crispy Chorizo
“This simple preparation calls for big scallops seared in hot fat,” recipes editor Ann Maloney wrote. “Then, chorizo, butter and herbs are added to the pan and the scallops are basted as they caramelize on the outside.” Yum! Get the recipe.
Seared Scallops With Peas, Mint and Shallots
Peas and mint make a verdant, vibrant sauce for this scallop dish that gets a boost from crisped bacon and sauteed shallots. Get the recipe.
Grilled Scallops With Lemon-Herb Drizzle
Scallops and scallions are threaded onto skewers before hitting the grill — in a grill pan inside or outdoors. Once cooked, they get drizzled with a classic Mediterranean combination of lemon, extra-virgin olive oil and herbs. Get the recipe.