6 scallop recipes for a taste of luxury and romance

Scallops — with their delightfully plump, sweet flesh — are considered an aphrodisiac, making them popular on date nights or Valentine’s Day menus. Plus, they cook in a matter of minutes, giving you extra time to spend with your loved one, which is perhaps the greatest gift of all. However, scallops’ price tag forces many to put them on a pedestal, increasing the fear of messing them up, when in reality they’re simple to prepare. Just remember these three important things: Use dry scallops (both in the sense that dry-packed scallops are preferable to wet-packed and pat them dry before cooking); sear the scallops in a hot pan; and, last but not least, don’t overcook them.