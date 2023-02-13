Spaghetti pie is an economical way to deliver comforting flavors

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A mix of a pie and a pizza, this Italian-inspired dish from Better Homes and Gardens is comfort food at its best. Not only will you get a big bang for your money with accessible and economical ingredients, it will also deliver delightful flavors, making this an ideal everyday dish to feed your family. We found that mild or spicy Italian sausage gave the dish great flavor, but you could use lean ground beef or turkey instead.

Spaghetti Pie

Make Ahead: The pasta can be prepared up to 4 days in advance.

Storage Notes: Refrigerate leftovers for up to 4 days. Gently reheat in a lightly oiled skillet until warmed through.

Ingredients

Nonstick cooking spray

Fine salt

4 ounces dried spaghetti

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

1 large egg, beaten

1/4 cup (1 ounce) grated parmesan cheese

2 teaspoons olive oil

8 ounces Italian sausage, removed from casing, or lean ground beef (90 percent lean or higher)

2 cups (6 ounces) sliced fresh button mushrooms

1/2 cup chopped yellow or white onion

1/2 cup chopped green bell pepper

2 cloves garlic, minced or finely grated

One (8-ounce) can no-salt-added tomato sauce

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1 cup cottage cheese, drained

1/2 cup (2 ounces) shredded mozzarella cheese

Fresh basil leaves, for serving (optional)

Step 1

Position a rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 350 degrees. Grease a 9-inch pie plate with cooking spray.

Bring a medium pot of lightly salted water to a boil over high heat. Cook the spaghetti according to package directions until al dente, then drain. Return the spaghetti to the pot and stir in the butter until melted. Stir in the egg and parmesan cheese until combined.

Step 2

Meanwhile, in a 10-inch skillet over medium heat, heat the oil until it shimmers. Add the sausage, or beef if using, mushrooms, onion, bell pepper and garlic and cook, stirring, until the meat is browned and the onion and mushrooms are tender, about 8 minutes. Stir in the tomato sauce and oregano and heat through, about 2 minutes.

Step 3

Transfer the spaghetti mixture to the prepared pie plate and press it into the bottom and up the sides of the plate, forming a crust. Spread the cottage cheese over the pasta mixture and top with the meat mixture, followed by the mozzarella.

Step 4

Bake for 25 to 30 minutes, or until bubbly and heated through. For neater slices, allow the pie to rest for 5 to 10 minutes before cutting into six wedges. Sprinkle with small fresh basil leaves, if desired, and serve.

Nutrition Information

Per serving (1 wedge)

Calories: 365; Total Fat: 20 g; Saturated Fat: 8 g; Cholesterol: 77 mg; Sodium: 638 mg; Carbohydrates: 26 g; Dietary Fiber: 3 g; Sugar: 7 g; Protein: 20 g

This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.

Adapted from “Better Homes and Gardens New Cook Book” (IPG Publishing, 2022).

Tested by Hattie Ulan; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.

