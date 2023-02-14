How to make store-bought marinara taste more like homemade

These are the type of ingredients that have an impact without you necessarily being able to pinpoint their presence. That’s because they’re more about umami, that savory, mouth-filling sensation that is often cited as the fifth taste, after sweet, sour, salty and bitter. A little can go a long way with some of these ingredients — and a lot can go too far, if you’re not careful. An especially effective option with a low risk is tomato paste. Brown a tablespoon or so in olive oil in your pot or skillet before adding the sauce to simmer or reheat. Anchovies, or anchovy paste, is another umami-rich ingredient, so try cooking a few minced fillets or a teaspoon or so of paste into the sauce. For liquid options, a judicious splash of fish sauce, soy sauce or Worcestershire sauce can add coveted depth. Whether making homemade or doctoring store-bought sauce, readers suggested red wine and rinds from Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, both of which bring umami as well.