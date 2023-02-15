7 pancake recipes to carry you through the week

When I studied in London, my flatmates were shocked when they heard I had no idea what Pancake Day was. I quickly learned Pancake Day is another name for Shrove Tuesday in the United Kingdom, and it’s marked by — you guessed it — eating pancakes. Originally a day to use up leftover ingredients such as dairy and eggs before Lent, the religious connotation of the occasion has softened over time. I saw restaurants all around London offering special pancake deals for the day, with plenty of people happily taking part in the celebrations. Whether you observe the feast day or are just looking for some great breakfast ideas, I think there’s something for everyone in these recipes from our Recipe Finder.