7 pancake recipes to carry you through the week

Sour Cream Chocolate Chip Pancakes
Pictured above. These chocolate-filled pancakes are so rich and sweet that you only need a light dusting of confectioner’s sugar to complete them. Sour cream adds just the right amount of tang to balance out the decadent flavors. Get the recipe.
Sheet Pan Pancakes
Pancakes don’t always necessitate standing at stove and endlessly flipping. This family-friendly version from Becky Krystal uses the oven for a big batch breakfast that can be customized with whatever toppings you desire. Get the recipe.
Oatmeal Griddle Cakes
Mash up your two favorite breakfast foods with these griddle cakes from G. Daniela Galarza. They’re her ideal pancake: light, fluffy and not too dense. These can also be adapted for vegan or gluten-free diets. Get the recipe.
Fluffy Buttermilk Pancakes
According to Becky Krystal, these classic pancakes are worth getting out bed for even on a lazy weekend morning. Buttermilk is a must-have in this recipe, adding fluffy volume and a pleasant, subtle tang. Get the recipe.
Vegan Pumpkin Pancakes
Pancakes are luckily easy to vegan-ize, so even those who don’t eat dairy or eggs can get in on the fun. This version from Aaron Hutcherson uses pumpkin puree and warming spices for a meal that’s great for autumn and beyond. Get the recipe.
Kaiserschmarrn
This German spin on pancakes translates to “imperial mess,” and is said to have been the result of a frazzled farmer putting together a last-minute meal for the emperor of Austria. This recipe makes two large pancakes that get torn into pieces and served with powdered sugar, fruit compote or whatever else sounds good to you. Get the recipe.
Pineapple Cottage Cheese Pancakes
Cottage cheese gets a bad rap from its days as a diet food, but don’t let that stop you from enjoying it. Nourish columnist Ellie Krieger believes it’s always served best with pineapple, and these pancakes are a wonderful blend of the two. Get the recipe.