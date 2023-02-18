Voraciously

10 cake recipes for birthdays and any other celebration

By
February 18, 2023 at 11:13 a.m. EST
(Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post/food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)
Skip to main content

I don’t believe you need a celebration to have cake. But I do think that every celebration needs cake.

That applies to birthdays most of all, and, well, we’re about to celebrate a big one here at Voraciously. We turn five this week, having officially launched Feb. 20, 2018. Wow.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

7 layer cake recipes to help you bake your way through whatever life piles on

Needless to say, we have published our fair share of celebration-worthy cakes. If any of these recipes from our archives just happened to show up in a few days, I’d be more than thrilled. I think you would be, too.

Yellow Sheet Cake With Pink American Buttercream

Pictured above. There’s something satisfying and nostalgic about a simple yellow sheet cake with clouds of buttercream, which you can, of course, color any way you want. While other fancy buttercreams get all the respect, this Jessie Sheehan recipe, my go-to, shows how good the American version can be. Get the recipe.

Everybody’s Birthday Cake

If you prefer your yellow cake in layers, step right up to Joy “the Baker” Wilson’s approachable recipe that also features a lip-smacking malted chocolate frosting. It’s from our Baking Basics newsletter, for which you can sign up at any point. Get the recipe.

Sign up for Voraciously's Baking Basics newsletter series

Rainbow Sprinkle Birthday Cake

This is the colorful, delectable recipe I mashed up with elements from Molly Yeh and Rose Levy Beranbaum. You get fluffy white cake freckled with sprinkles and a white chocolate and cream cheese frosting. Get the recipe.

Browse our Recipe Finder for more than 10,000 Post-tested recipes.

Rainbow Sprinkle Icebox Cake

More sprinkles, more fun. Even if you don’t consider yourself a baker, you’ll be able to put together this no-oven-required dessert that layers thin shortbread cookies (such as Lorna Doone) with a cream cheese-enriched whipped cream. Get the recipe.

How to stabilize whipped cream to keep you and your dessert from weeping

Triple Coconut Cake

A cloak of toasted sweetened coconut adds festive flair to this stunning layer cake with deep roots in the Black community, as my colleague Aaron Hutcherson so wonderfully documents. Get the recipe.

Red Velvet Cake With Cream Cheese Frosting

Red velvet is another cake with a long, fascinating history, my colleague Daniela Galarza writes, and its bright color makes it a favorite centerpiece at Juneteenth celebrations. Naturally, it would stand out at any other party as well. Get the recipe.

Red velvet cake is ‘the color of joy.’ Here’s how it rose into America’s dessert canon.

Tres Leches Cake

With this recipe, Daniela encourages you to play around to make a tres leches cake just the way you like it, whether you want to customize the spirits, the milks or the topping. Get the recipe.

Creamy and sweet, tres leches cake is on the rise

Carrot Cake With Brown Butter-Cream Cheese Frosting

The brown butter in the cream cheese frosting really takes this tender, spiced cake shared by Olga Massov over the top. Get the recipe.

How to brown butter and use it in sweet and savory dishes

German Chocolate Cake

There’s no skimping in this recipe, which features three layers of chocolate cake and loads of coconut and pecans. Get the recipe.

Watergate Cake

Look, if you’re having a party, you don’t have to mention that this cake is named after one of the most notorious crimes in U.S. history. Just appreciate the retro joy of a dessert made with boxed mix and pistachio instant pudding and pie filling mix, which goes into the green whipped topping, too. Get the recipe.

Loading...
Loading...