10 cake recipes for birthdays and any other celebration

Needless to say, we have published our fair share of celebration-worthy cakes. If any of these recipes from our archives just happened to show up in a few days, I’d be more than thrilled. I think you would be, too.
Yellow Sheet Cake With Pink American Buttercream
Pictured above. There’s something satisfying and nostalgic about a simple yellow sheet cake with clouds of buttercream, which you can, of course, color any way you want. While other fancy buttercreams get all the respect, this Jessie Sheehan recipe, my go-to, shows how good the American version can be. Get the recipe.
Everybody’s Birthday Cake
If you prefer your yellow cake in layers, step right up to Joy “the Baker” Wilson’s approachable recipe that also features a lip-smacking malted chocolate frosting. It’s from our Baking Basics newsletter, for which you can sign up at any point. Get the recipe.
Rainbow Sprinkle Birthday Cake
This is the colorful, delectable recipe I mashed up with elements from Molly Yeh and Rose Levy Beranbaum. You get fluffy white cake freckled with sprinkles and a white chocolate and cream cheese frosting. Get the recipe.
Rainbow Sprinkle Icebox Cake
More sprinkles, more fun. Even if you don’t consider yourself a baker, you’ll be able to put together this no-oven-required dessert that layers thin shortbread cookies (such as Lorna Doone) with a cream cheese-enriched whipped cream. Get the recipe.
Triple Coconut Cake
A cloak of toasted sweetened coconut adds festive flair to this stunning layer cake with deep roots in the Black community, as my colleague Aaron Hutcherson so wonderfully documents. Get the recipe.
Red Velvet Cake With Cream Cheese Frosting
Red velvet is another cake with a long, fascinating history, my colleague Daniela Galarza writes, and its bright color makes it a favorite centerpiece at Juneteenth celebrations. Naturally, it would stand out at any other party as well. Get the recipe.
Tres Leches Cake
With this recipe, Daniela encourages you to play around to make a tres leches cake just the way you like it, whether you want to customize the spirits, the milks or the topping. Get the recipe.
Carrot Cake With Brown Butter-Cream Cheese Frosting
The brown butter in the cream cheese frosting really takes this tender, spiced cake shared by Olga Massov over the top. Get the recipe.
German Chocolate Cake
There’s no skimping in this recipe, which features three layers of chocolate cake and loads of coconut and pecans. Get the recipe.
Watergate Cake
Look, if you’re having a party, you don’t have to mention that this cake is named after one of the most notorious crimes in U.S. history. Just appreciate the retro joy of a dessert made with boxed mix and pistachio instant pudding and pie filling mix, which goes into the green whipped topping, too. Get the recipe.