7 Dutch oven recipes for braises, breads and more

Braised Short Ribs of Beef
This decades-old recipe adapted from “The Silver Palate Cookbook” is hands-off once you’ve assembled all the ingredients and quickly seared your meat. Get the recipe.
Porcini Beef Pot Roast
Dried porcini mushrooms and their soaking liquid give this pot roast an extra dose of umami. Get the recipe.
Overnight Dutch Oven Bread
This recipe from our Baking Basics newsletter series uses a Dutch oven to create “an oven within an oven, trapping precious steam around the bread as it bakes, leading to a crusty and golden loaf,” food blogger and cookbook author Joy Wilson wrote. Get the recipe.
No-Knead Whole-Wheat Bread
Similar to the recipe above, this no-knead loaf includes a portion of whole-wheat flour for extra flavor. Get the recipe.
Spring Chicken in a Pot
Chicken is roasted atop a bed of stale bread so its drippings turn the bread into a makeshift dressing. “Roasted in a Dutch oven, the chicken cooks quickly — in under an hour! — and it has its own built-in side dish (the bread!),” my colleague Daniela Galarza wrote. Get the recipe.
Wine-Braised Chicken With Mushrooms
This recipe from staff writer Becky Krystal is an updated take on a family favorite. “Tasting my revised version, I knew the end result was something my family would recognize,” Krystal wrote. “And, yes, I still felt that same ripple of pride as when I first made it.” Get the recipe.
Cider-Braised Rutabagas and Leeks
In case you’ve never tried it before, I’m here to tell you that you can braise vegetables, too. In this dish, cider helps to complement rutabagas’ inherent sweetness. Get the recipe.