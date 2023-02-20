Voraciously

7 Dutch oven recipes for braises, breads and more

By
February 20, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. EST
(Scott Suchman for The Washington Post/food styling by Nicola Justine Davis for The Washington Post)
Skip to main content

A Dutch oven can be a workhorse in one’s kitchen. Sure, I love to use mine for chilies, soups, stews and pots of beans, but that’s only the tip of the iceberg in terms of what these pieces of equipment can do. Below are recipes that use Dutch ovens for braising meat, baking bread and more that might expand your mind about what these pots can do. Or, you can browse our Recipe Finder for more ideas.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

How to pick, care for and cook in your Dutch oven, the one pot every home cook should own

Braised Short Ribs of Beef

This decades-old recipe adapted from “The Silver Palate Cookbook” is hands-off once you’ve assembled all the ingredients and quickly seared your meat. Get the recipe.

Porcini Beef Pot Roast

Dried porcini mushrooms and their soaking liquid give this pot roast an extra dose of umami. Get the recipe.

Regular vs. enameled cast iron: How they compare for cooking and cleaning

Overnight Dutch Oven Bread

This recipe from our Baking Basics newsletter series uses a Dutch oven to create “an oven within an oven, trapping precious steam around the bread as it bakes, leading to a crusty and golden loaf,” food blogger and cookbook author Joy Wilson wrote. Get the recipe.

No-Knead Whole-Wheat Bread

Similar to the recipe above, this no-knead loaf includes a portion of whole-wheat flour for extra flavor. Get the recipe.

Braised meats, saucy dinners, comforting soups and more of our favorite Dutch oven recipes

Spring Chicken in a Pot

Chicken is roasted atop a bed of stale bread so its drippings turn the bread into a makeshift dressing. “Roasted in a Dutch oven, the chicken cooks quickly — in under an hour! — and it has its own built-in side dish (the bread!),” my colleague Daniela Galarza wrote. Get the recipe.

Wine-Braised Chicken With Mushrooms

This recipe from staff writer Becky Krystal is an updated take on a family favorite. “Tasting my revised version, I knew the end result was something my family would recognize,” Krystal wrote. “And, yes, I still felt that same ripple of pride as when I first made it.” Get the recipe.

Instant Pot vs. Dutch oven: Which makes better food?

Cider-Braised Rutabagas and Leeks

In case you’ve never tried it before, I’m here to tell you that you can braise vegetables, too. In this dish, cider helps to complement rutabagas’ inherent sweetness. Get the recipe.

Loading...
Loading...