Use up the bunch of celery in your fridge with these 5 recipes

Celery Salad With Roasted Mushrooms, White Beans and Feta
Pictured above. Celery is often overlooked as a star in salads, but this wintry delight puts it in the spotlight where it belongs. This version is vegetarian, but if you want an even bigger dose of protein, also try this Tuna, Celery and White Bean Salad. Get the recipe.
Braise Celery With Olives, Pine Nuts and Breadcrumbs
Make celery feel luxurious by braising it in a rich simmering liquid and serving with a punchy olive relish, pine nuts and breadcrumbs. Who knew cleaning out the fridge could taste this wonderful? Get the recipe.
Cashew Green Goddess Dip
Sure, this luscious, cashew-based green goddess dip could be paired any number of vegetables, but we think celery works especially well here. It’s light, crisp and pairs perfectly with the herby, umami flavors of the dip. Get the recipe.
Wok-Fried Black Pepper Beef and Celery
This simple stir-fry gets a huge twist of flavor from gia vi, a North Vietnamese spice blend that you can probably throw together with spices in your pantry right now. Get the recipe.
Celery Salad With Blue Cheese Dressing
Celery and homemade blue cheese dressing are a match made in heaven. The dressing recipe from Nourish columnist Ellie Krieger swaps some of the mayo for yogurt that lends a little extra tang. Get the recipe.