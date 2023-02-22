Voraciously

Use up the bunch of celery in your fridge with these 5 recipes

February 22, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. EST
(Scott Suchman for The Washington Post/food styling by Nicola Justine Davis for The Washington Post)
It’s no secret that we love a good soup here at Voraciously. When I’m feeling lazy and the air is brisk, there’s nothing better. One pot, lots of leftovers, and a warming meal — it’s a winning combination. The foundation to many delicious soups often involves celery. It imparts an earthy, vegetal flavor, but even large quantities of soup require only a few stalks. I’ve recently found myself with an a couple partially used bunches, wondering what to do with them besides make more soup (which isn’t a bad idea, either). Luckily, our Recipe Finder contains some delicious, celery-heavy dishes that transform the humble vegetable into something special. If you also have some celery that you need to use up, consider one of these for a simple weeknight dinner.

Celery Salad With Roasted Mushrooms, White Beans and Feta

Pictured above. Celery is often overlooked as a star in salads, but this wintry delight puts it in the spotlight where it belongs. This version is vegetarian, but if you want an even bigger dose of protein, also try this Tuna, Celery and White Bean Salad. Get the recipe.

Braise Celery With Olives, Pine Nuts and Breadcrumbs

Make celery feel luxurious by braising it in a rich simmering liquid and serving with a punchy olive relish, pine nuts and breadcrumbs. Who knew cleaning out the fridge could taste this wonderful? Get the recipe.

Cashew Green Goddess Dip

Sure, this luscious, cashew-based green goddess dip could be paired any number of vegetables, but we think celery works especially well here. It’s light, crisp and pairs perfectly with the herby, umami flavors of the dip. Get the recipe.

Wok-Fried Black Pepper Beef and Celery

This simple stir-fry gets a huge twist of flavor from gia vi, a North Vietnamese spice blend that you can probably throw together with spices in your pantry right now. Get the recipe.

Celery Salad With Blue Cheese Dressing

Celery and homemade blue cheese dressing are a match made in heaven. The dressing recipe from Nourish columnist Ellie Krieger swaps some of the mayo for yogurt that lends a little extra tang. Get the recipe.

