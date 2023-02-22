Use up the bunch of celery in your fridge with these 5 recipes

It’s no secret that we love a good soup here at Voraciously. When I’m feeling lazy and the air is brisk, there’s nothing better. One pot, lots of leftovers, and a warming meal — it’s a winning combination. The foundation to many delicious soups often involves celery. It imparts an earthy, vegetal flavor, but even large quantities of soup require only a few stalks. I’ve recently found myself with an a couple partially used bunches, wondering what to do with them besides make more soup (which isn’t a bad idea, either). Luckily, our Recipe Finder contains some delicious, celery-heavy dishes that transform the humble vegetable into something special. If you also have some celery that you need to use up, consider one of these for a simple weeknight dinner.