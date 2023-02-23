Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Here are three modestly priced wines that punch above their price. We have a juicy, jammy red from Portugal ideal for casual meat dishes, a racy white from Spain to partner with appetizers or light salads, and the first regenerative-certified wine from a California pioneer of organic viticulture. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight GREAT VALUE Casa Cadaval, Padre Pedro Tinto 2019 StarSolid StarSolid StarHalf StarOutline ( 2.5 stars ) Tejo, Portugal, $14

Casa Cadaval has been managed by five generations of women in Portugal’s Alentejo region, known for terrific value wines. This blend of touriga nacional, trincadeira and alfrocheiro is spicy and jammy, yet with hints of earth and spice. This wine shows great complexity for its price. Alcohol by volume: 13.5 percent. Bottle weight: 490 grams (Light).

GREAT VALUE

Bonterra Estate Collection Chardonnay 2021

StarSolid StarSolid StarSolid StarOutline ( 3 stars )

Mendocino County, Calif., $20

This is a new wine from Bonterra, an organic pioneer in Northern California — its first with the Regenerative Organic Certified label. Aside from protecting the planet, the emphasis here is on fruit — look for peach, apricot and even mango flavors with just a hint of oak influence. This is just entering the market and should be available soon in stores featuring organic wines. A cabernet sauvignon with the regenerative certification will be released this spring. Certified B Corp., Organic, Climate Neutral, Regenerative Organic. ABV: 13.4 percent. BW: 540 grams (Average).

Distributed locally by Republic National Distributing Co.

Ziaboga Menagarai Estate Arabako Txakolina 2020

StarSolid StarSolid StarSolid StarOutline ( 3 stars )

Ayala Valley, Spain, $22

Txakolina, a white wine from Spain’s Basque Country, is a sommelier’s favorite for its searing acidity. This Ziaboga rendition is softer, allowing the citrus flavors to mellow and shine while still showing lots of backbone. It’s a fine partner for grazing appetizers before dinner or for lighter seafood dishes. ABV: 12.5 percent. BW: 440 grams (Light).

Imported and distributed locally by Tradewinds Specialty Imports.

Prices are approximate. For availability, check Wine.com, Wine-searcher.com and the websites and social media feeds of the wineries, importers or distributors. You can also ask your local retailer to order wines from the distributors listed.

