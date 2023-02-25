8 roast chicken recipes to fill your home with enticing aromas

Pimenton-Rubbed Roast Chicken
Pictured above. This chicken gets a dry rub with big summer cookout vibes, thanks to the smoked Spanish paprika. Roasting the bird on a wire rack encourages more crisp skin and makes it even easier to get to those delicious drippings. Get the recipe.
Spring Chicken in a Pot
Cooking the chicken in a Dutch oven helps get it on the table in under an hour and creates a built-in side dish of dripping-drenched bread pieces, a kind of cheater’s stuffing. Get the recipe.
Better Brined Roast Chicken
Sugar, salt and herbs are standard brine ingredients, but this recipe ups the ante by pureeing carrots, leeks, onions and celery in the 24-hour soaking liquid. Get the recipe.
Sheet Pan Chicken With Hasselback Potatoes and Brussels Sprouts
We love a good one-pan meal. On a single baking sheet, you pack in an herby roast chicken along with zesty Brussels sprouts and Hasselback potatoes rubbed with garlic butter. Get the recipe.
One-Pan Roast Chicken and Potatoes
This is another example of a one-pan meal, and it’s even more streamlined. To ensure the meat is not overcooked, the chicken finishes in the turned-off oven after about a half-hour at high heat. Get the recipe.
Maple Mustard Roasted Chicken
As Daniela Galarza explains, a butter, maple syrup and mustard mixture “gets lightly brushed on the bird before going into the oven, and then thickly brushed on just before the bird comes out. You end up with a burnished, tender and almost sticky chicken thanks to this sweet-and-savory sauce.” For quicker, more even cooking, the chicken is spatchcocked — or flattened after the backbone is removed. Get the recipe.
Adobo Spatchcocked Chicken
Adobo, the neon-yellow all-purpose seasoning, and pan drippings seasoned with the traditional orange and lime flavors of a mojo marinade add lots of verve to the standard roast chicken. Get the recipe.
Sumac Roast Chicken With Carrots and Chickpeas
Sumac is one of those spices I just want to scream about from the rooftops, it’s that good. Here, it goes into a paste to rub on the chicken, along with lemon, garlic and a few more spices. Get the recipe.