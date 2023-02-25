Voraciously

8 roast chicken recipes to fill your home with enticing aromas

By
February 25, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. EST
Pimenton-Rubbed Roast Chicken. (Scott Suchman for The Washington Post/Food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)
Roast chicken is a beloved home-cooked meal for many reasons. It can feed a crowd. It’s relatively simple. It can be customized many different ways. It creates great leftovers to be used in other dishes. And, of course, it makes your house smell great.

Roast chicken might be the most romantic dinner of all

There are times when you may be more inclined to grab a store-bought rotisserie bird, which is just fine by me. But if you decide to roast a whole chicken at home, you’ll be rewarded with warm, juicy meat and the satisfaction of a job well done. Here are some recipes from our archives to consider.

Pimenton-Rubbed Roast Chicken

Pictured above. This chicken gets a dry rub with big summer cookout vibes, thanks to the smoked Spanish paprika. Roasting the bird on a wire rack encourages more crisp skin and makes it even easier to get to those delicious drippings. Get the recipe.

Spring Chicken in a Pot

Cooking the chicken in a Dutch oven helps get it on the table in under an hour and creates a built-in side dish of dripping-drenched bread pieces, a kind of cheater’s stuffing. Get the recipe.

Better Brined Roast Chicken

Sugar, salt and herbs are standard brine ingredients, but this recipe ups the ante by pureeing carrots, leeks, onions and celery in the 24-hour soaking liquid. Get the recipe.

Brining made our roast chicken juicy but didn’t add flavor. So we reinvented it.

Sheet Pan Chicken With Hasselback Potatoes and Brussels Sprouts

We love a good one-pan meal. On a single baking sheet, you pack in an herby roast chicken along with zesty Brussels sprouts and Hasselback potatoes rubbed with garlic butter. Get the recipe.

One-Pan Roast Chicken and Potatoes

This is another example of a one-pan meal, and it’s even more streamlined. To ensure the meat is not overcooked, the chicken finishes in the turned-off oven after about a half-hour at high heat. Get the recipe.

Maple Mustard Roasted Chicken

As Daniela Galarza explains, a butter, maple syrup and mustard mixture “gets lightly brushed on the bird before going into the oven, and then thickly brushed on just before the bird comes out. You end up with a burnished, tender and almost sticky chicken thanks to this sweet-and-savory sauce.” For quicker, more even cooking, the chicken is spatchcocked — or flattened after the backbone is removed. Get the recipe.

How to spatchcock a chicken

Adobo Spatchcocked Chicken

Adobo, the neon-yellow all-purpose seasoning, and pan drippings seasoned with the traditional orange and lime flavors of a mojo marinade add lots of verve to the standard roast chicken. Get the recipe.

Sumac Roast Chicken With Carrots and Chickpeas

Sumac is one of those spices I just want to scream about from the rooftops, it’s that good. Here, it goes into a paste to rub on the chicken, along with lemon, garlic and a few more spices. Get the recipe.

