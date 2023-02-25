8 roast chicken recipes to fill your home with enticing aromas

As Daniela Galarza explains, a butter, maple syrup and mustard mixture “gets lightly brushed on the bird before going into the oven, and then thickly brushed on just before the bird comes out. You end up with a burnished, tender and almost sticky chicken thanks to this sweet-and-savory sauce.” For quicker, more even cooking, the chicken is spatchcocked — or flattened after the backbone is removed. Get the recipe.