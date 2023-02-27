6 baked potato recipes to do more with roasted russets

This method is much faster than cooking them in the oven — a boon for my mother getting dinner on the table for my family. But cooking potatoes that way doesn’t produce the crisp skin the oven can provide and leads to a not-quite-as-fluffy interior. None the wiser at the time, I enjoyed them immensely. I’d split them open and eat them with copious amounts of butter or, if I was lucky, with steamed broccoli and a quick cheese sauce made from Velveeta and evaporated milk (if my memory serves me correctly). But I always just scooped out the insides, leaving the skin on my plate, destined for the garbage can. Rubbing potatoes with oil and sprinkling them with salt before baking in the oven transforms the entire spud, skin and all, into a delectable dish anyone would happily devour.
While you can bake any type of potato, the dishes I’ve decided to share here star the classic russet. There are recipes for side dishes, full meals and a couple interpretations of the iconic roasted spud. Or for more inspiration, be sure to check out our Recipe Finder.
Loaded Baked Potatoes With Black Beans and Cajun Seasoning
Protein-rich black beans catapult the humble spud from side dish to main attraction. Cajun seasoning, either homemade or store-bought, gives the beans and sour cream a big boost of flavor.. Get the recipe.
Twice-Baked Potatoes
Baked potatoes are so nice, why not bake them twice? After the first round in the oven, you can crisp the hollowed-potato skins to keep them from getting soggy once the filling is added. When it’s time to serve, sprinkle them with chopped bacon for a hit of salty umami. Get the recipe.
Loaded Baked Potato Soup
If you’ll be so kind as to allow us some creative license with the theme here, this recipe is for all of the soup lovers out there. It takes all of the flavors of a classic loaded baked potato and transforms it into a hearty soup. Get the recipe.
Baked Potato With Smoked Fish Butter
“Baked potatoes and mashed potatoes are deceptively named because they’re as much about the potatoes as what you put into them, if not more,” cookbook author Ali Slagle wrote. In this recipe of hers, the potatoes serve as a vessel for a butter mixed with scallions, dill and hot-smoked fish “that strikes a balance of rich, smoky, oniony and fresh, similar to the traditional baked potato toppings of cheddar cheese, bacon and chives.” Get the recipe.
Hasselback Potatoes
For a fancy-looking side that is actually easier than it seems, hasselback your potatoes before baking them. “They are potato perfection, with crispy edges, creamy centers and toasty bottoms,” cookbook author Cathy Barrow wrote. Get the recipe.
Loaded Potato Waffle
For another twist on the concept of the standard loaded baked potato, turn to your waffle iron. This recipe adapted from “Shaq’s Family Style” by Shaquille O’Neal — yes, the basketball star — relies on frozen hash browns that have been defrosted to save time and energy. Get the recipe.