6 baked potato recipes to do more with roasted russets

To prepare baked potatoes in the microwave: “Scrub, pierce, and microwave on high for about four minutes per potato, turn the potato(es) over, then microwave for a few minutes more, until done. The timing will depend on the size and number of potatoes,” food writer Kara Elder wrote .

This method is much faster than cooking them in the oven — a boon for my mother getting dinner on the table for my family. But cooking potatoes that way doesn’t produce the crisp skin the oven can provide and leads to a not-quite-as-fluffy interior. None the wiser at the time, I enjoyed them immensely. I’d split them open and eat them with copious amounts of butter or, if I was lucky, with steamed broccoli and a quick cheese sauce made from Velveeta and evaporated milk (if my memory serves me correctly). But I always just scooped out the insides, leaving the skin on my plate, destined for the garbage can. Rubbing potatoes with oil and sprinkling them with salt before baking in the oven transforms the entire spud, skin and all, into a delectable dish anyone would happily devour.