Celebrate Purim with these 5 festive recipes

Poppy Seed Hamantaschen
Hamantaschen are an Ashkenazi Jewish treat typically eaten on Purim, and these are filled with a traditional poppy seed paste. For a less traditional twist, there’s also Pistachio Rosewater Hamantaschen. Get the recipe.
Saffron and Pomegranate-Glazed Chicken
The Purim story takes place in the ancient Persian empire, so incorporating dishes from the culture’s cuisine into the holiday’s feast is a symbolic and delicious way to celebrate. Complete your spread with this fragrant, dried fruit-studded rice. Get the recipe.
Persian Noodle Soup (Ashe-Reshteh)
According to legend, the brave Jewish queen Esther was vegetarian to keep kosher as she hid her faith from the king. A Persian soup filled with noodles, legumes and greens makes a fitting tribute to her. Get the recipe.
Misir Wot
Ethiopian food is another popular choice on Purim, as King Ahasuerus and Queen Esther’s empire stretched from modern-day Iran to Ethiopia. These spiced lentils are another great vegetarian option. Get the recipe.
Pomegranate Fizz
Wine often flows on Purim, and this pomegranate punch is a festive way to infuse it into a cocktail. Get the recipe.