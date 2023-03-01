Voraciously

Celebrate Purim with these 5 festive recipes

March 1, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. EST
(Scott Suchman for The Washington Post/food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)
Among the most joyful holiday on the Jewish calendar, Purim celebrates the Jewish people’s survival of a near massacre. It’s a day of merriment, joy and feasting. Purim food traditions vary around the world, with many dishes being symbolic of the story behind the holiday. We’ve picked a handful of recipes that we think could make a delicious addition to your table. If you don’t see what you’re looking for, head over to our Recipe Finder for more festive recipes.

Poppy Seed Hamantaschen

Hamantaschen are an Ashkenazi Jewish treat typically eaten on Purim, and these are filled with a traditional poppy seed paste. For a less traditional twist, there’s also Pistachio Rosewater Hamantaschen. Get the recipe.

Saffron and Pomegranate-Glazed Chicken

The Purim story takes place in the ancient Persian empire, so incorporating dishes from the culture’s cuisine into the holiday’s feast is a symbolic and delicious way to celebrate. Complete your spread with this fragrant, dried fruit-studded rice. Get the recipe.

Persian Noodle Soup (Ashe-Reshteh)

According to legend, the brave Jewish queen Esther was vegetarian to keep kosher as she hid her faith from the king. A Persian soup filled with noodles, legumes and greens makes a fitting tribute to her. Get the recipe.

Misir Wot

Ethiopian food is another popular choice on Purim, as King Ahasuerus and Queen Esther’s empire stretched from modern-day Iran to Ethiopia. These spiced lentils are another great vegetarian option. Get the recipe.

Pomegranate Fizz

Wine often flows on Purim, and this pomegranate punch is a festive way to infuse it into a cocktail. Get the recipe.

