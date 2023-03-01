Celebrate Purim with these 5 festive recipes

Among the most joyful holiday on the Jewish calendar, Purim celebrates the Jewish people’s survival of a near massacre. It’s a day of merriment, joy and feasting. Purim food traditions vary around the world, with many dishes being symbolic of the story behind the holiday. We’ve picked a handful of recipes that we think could make a delicious addition to your table. If you don’t see what you’re looking for, head over to our Recipe Finder for more festive recipes.