Here are two red wines under $20 to prove — once again — that you don’t need to spend a lot of money to drink well. The first is an example of Spain’s ability to produce high-quality reds at affordable prices. The second may surprise you — a labor of love from a rising Saint-Émilion winery that shows Bordeaux can make deliciously sexy, unpretentious wine that doesn’t break the bank or require an investment in futures.

GREAT VALUE

Esteban Martín Garnacha-Syrah-Tempranillo 2018

StarSolid StarSolid StarHalf StarOutline ( 2.5 stars )

Cariñena, Spain, $15

This spicy blend demonstrates Spain’s strength in value reds. It bursts with flavors of tart cherries and wild herbs, lifted by six months of aging in oak. After a few hours, it mellows and shows more crushed berries and a hint of orange peel. There’s a lot going on for the price. Vegan. Alcohol by volume: 14.5 percent. Bottle weight: 405 grams (Light).

Imported by Tri-Vin Imports. Distributed locally by DMV Distributing.

GREAT VALUE

Camille de Labrie 2019

StarSolid StarSolid StarSolid StarOutline ( 3 stars )

Bordeaux, France, $17

If you’ve been ignoring bordeaux, thinking it’s too expensive and too highfalutin — well, I’ve been arguing for years that bordeaux offers tremendous value that escapes notice amid talk of futures and classifications. Here’s more proof: This wine is from Axelle and Pierre Courdurié, the owners of Château Croix de Labrie, which was elevated last year to Saint-Émilion Grand Cru Classé status. They don’t put that status into this wine, a “simple” bordeaux, but since they named it after their daughter and allowed her to design the label, you can figure they put a lot of love into it. It’s a blend of 80 percent merlot and 20 percent cabernet sauvignon, so I wouldn’t call it a “baby Saint-Émilion” — that would imply cabernet franc — but the majority merlot gives it a plush Right Bank savor. There’s a floral note and a hint of Bordeaux’s signature “pencil shavings” character behind rich flavors of plum, blackberry and currant. This is gorgeous wine for the price. ABV: 14 percent. BW: 565 grams (Average).

Imported and distributed locally by Dechaunac Wine Imports.

Tenimenti Leone Capoccia Bianco 2021

StarSolid StarSolid StarSolid StarHalf ( 3.5 stars )

Rome, Italy, $26

This organic blend of malvasia puntinata, bellone, chardonnay and verdicchio from foothills near Rome reignites my fondness for the white wines of central Italy. A saline character from sea breezes suggests seafood as a partner. Flavors of Asian pear and jasmine tea conjure up a respite in a sun-drenched garden. The wine is labeled “vino biologico” for organic, and the winery website stresses a commitment to protecting the environment, so the heavy, carbon-wasteful bottle doesn’t make sense. Once in the glass, however, the wine shines. ABV: 13.5 percent. BW: 720 grams (Heavy).

Imported by Banville Wine Merchants. Distributed locally by Banville Wine Merchants and Artisans & Vines.

Prices are approximate. For availability, check Wine.com, Wine-searcher.com and the websites and social media feeds of the wineries, importers or distributors. You can also ask your local retailer to order wines from the distributors listed.

