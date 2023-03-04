10 Instant Pot recipes for big flavor with less hands-on time

I’ve bought plenty of kitchen gadgets that have gone on to collect dust. My Instant Pot? I use it much more than I anticipated I would when I bought it more than four years ago.

Like many fans, I appreciate the Instant Pot’s set-it-and-forget-it functionality, which lets me focus on things other than minding a pot or pan on the cooktop. With its pressure cook function, flavors meld and ingredients soften in a fraction of the time it would take with other methods.