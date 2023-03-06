Frozen fruits and vegetables star in these 9 sweet and savory recipes

While improved flavor and reduced environmental impact are great, what I love most about frozen produce is its convenience. For example, cherries are already pitted; artichoke hearts are prepped; and butternut squash is peeled, seeded and cubed — saving you precious time in getting food on the table. The most important thing to consider when using frozen produce is whether it should be thawed before using. Recipes should specify, but in general it comes down to whether the moisture released by the frozen fruits or vegetables will make a difference, such as thinning the sauce for a curry.
Frozen produce can be used in all sorts of dishes. The desserts, soup, tempura and other recipes listed below are just a small sampling of what frozen fruits and vegetables can do. Head to the Recipe Finder for more ideas.
Mixed Berry Custard Pie
Pictured above. Turn to this quick and easy pie whenever you want a taste of summer. Use any combination of berries you wish to suit your tastes. Get the recipe.
Savory Chicken Sausage and Vegetable Cobbler
Feel free to use whatever frozen vegetables you have on hand to make this savory chicken cobbler. It’s topped with refrigerated biscuit dough for even more convenience. Get the recipe.
Crispy Frozen Vegetable Tempura
Turn the vegetables of your choosing into crisp fritters with this recipe. Serve with lemon wedges and a simple sauce of soy sauce, Dijon mustard and chili crisp for dipping. Get the recipe.
Cherry Clafoutis
Using defrosted cherries saves you the trouble of pitting the fruit, making this classic French dessert that much easier to assemble. Get the recipe.
Gnocchi With Creamy Spinach Sauce
This recipe was inspired by the classic steakhouse side of creamed spinach. For a more luxurious sauce, thaw the spinach and remove excess moisture by squeezing it in a dish towel or pressing it with a spoon or spatula in a mesh strainer. Get the recipe.
Better Than Takeout Fried Rice
Fried rice is a great vehicle for using any sort of produce you have on hand. Use this recipe as a template to make the dish exactly the way you want it. Get the recipe.
Any-Fruit Cobbler
This recipe comes from “Bon Appétit, Y’all,” by chef, cookbook author and Southern food expert Virginia Willis. Willis writes that stone fruit and berries work particularly well here, although she is not a fan of cooked strawberries. Get the recipe.
Spicy Peanut Soba Noodles With Green Beans
This pantry-friendly recipe stars a spicy peanut sauce to toss with soba noodles and green beans. Get the recipe.
Coconut Corn Soup With Chili Crisp
Use frozen corn kernels to make this satisfying corn soup any time of the year. Serve with chili crisp for a sweet and spicy bowl of comfort. Get the recipe.