Frozen fruits and vegetables star in these 9 sweet and savory recipes

As staff writer Becky Krystal wrote in her primer on frozen vegetables: “What you can find in the freezer section during the offseason is often better than what’s in the fresh produce section. Food meant to be frozen is picked at optimal ripeness and processed, often within hours of coming out of the field. That means it can beat out items trucked in from far away in terms of both taste and carbon footprint, especially for vegetables brought up in winter from the Southern Hemisphere.” And the same is true for fruit.

While improved flavor and reduced environmental impact are great, what I love most about frozen produce is its convenience. For example, cherries are already pitted; artichoke hearts are prepped; and butternut squash is peeled, seeded and cubed — saving you precious time in getting food on the table. The most important thing to consider when using frozen produce is whether it should be thawed before using. Recipes should specify, but in general it comes down to whether the moisture released by the frozen fruits or vegetables will make a difference, such as thinning the sauce for a curry.