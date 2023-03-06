As Samin Nosrat says in her book “Salt Fat Acid Heat,” it matters when you use salt. “Add it in the right amount, at the right time, in the right form. A smaller amount of salt applied while cooking will often do more to improve flavor than a larger amount added at the table.” That being said, even if you have salted your food before cooking, sometimes you need to adjust to taste at the end, to sharpen and complement other ingredients. This is something I always do with soup, pesto and tomato sauce. Add a little at a time until you’re happy with the result.