This pasta milanese is a pantry-friendly taste of tradition

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The closest I’ve ever come to making a pilgrimage is on St. Joseph’s Day in New Orleans. Every year, on or about March 19, more than 50 St. Joseph’s altars spring up in varying sizes and permutations throughout the city and nearby suburbs. Some are in private homes. Others are elaborate displays inside churches or schools and community centers. Then there are ones displayed in hotel lobbies, in bars and even in grocery stores.

I worked at the local paper, and so, with help from the Archdiocese of New Orleans, I’d publish a guide to the altars, which pay tribute to St. Joseph, the patron saint of Sicily.

Then I used to fill my car with gas and head out to visit as many as I could manage.

The three-tiered altars, rooted in food traditions, legend and religious symbolism passed from generation to generation, draw the faithful and the curious. For Americans of Sicilian descent, like me, the altars are a connection to shared heritage and customs.

Hundreds of volunteers spend hours gathered in community centers and private kitchens baking breads, cookies and cakes and preparing vegetables and seafood to display.

The experience of visiting an altar can be as religious as you like, with kneelers available for stopping to pray, priests’ blessings, recitations of the rosary and Mass before community meals of vegetarian or seafood dishes. There is no meat on the altars, because St. Joseph’s Day falls during the Lenten season, a time of abstinence and reflection.

The tradition of building an altar of thanks, laden with seafood, breads, pastries and citrus, began in the Middle Ages when Sicilians prayed to San Giuseppe to rescue them from drought and famine and built the altars when the rains finally came.

Advertisement

In 1870, Pope Pius IX declared St. Joseph the Holy Patriarch Joseph, patron of the Catholic Church, and set his feast day as March 19, so Catholics around the world observe this day.

Many say the observation became more widespread during World War II as a way for families to pray for and offer thanks for their loved ones’ safety.

Volunteers display incredible culinary artistry — heavy on symbolism — with breads baked into the shapes of woodworking tools, such as ladders, saws and hammers, as well as Joseph’s staff, sandals and, of course, crosses. The altars are filled with flowers, candles, oranges and lemons, cucidati fig cookies and pignolata honey balls. Memorial photos are commonly found on the altars as well.

Other common sights: Hard-boiled eggs baked into the bread symbolize rebirth and the coming of Easter; heart-shaped cakes represent the sacred heart of Mary; coconut lamb cakes represent Jesus, the lamb of God; and whole baked fish recall the biblical story of the miracle of the multiplication of loaves and fishes.

Advertisement

At one altar, I saw a gorgeous rosary with each bead represented by a light-blue-tinted cupcake. On another, the stations of the cross were re-created with cutout pastry and fig paste.

Joseph, who is described in scripture as a carpenter, spouse of Mary and earthly father of Jesus, is a prominent figure in the story of Christ’s birth, which is reenacted at some altars in a custom called “tupa tupa” or “knock knock.” Children dress as the Holy Family and knock on doors seeking shelter until they are finally welcomed to a table set with small portions of food from the altar.

Those visiting an altar are asked to make a small donation to help cover the cost and support charities. In return, they receive a bag containing a blessed fava bean — said to be the only crop that survived the Sicilian drought — a St. Joseph prayer card, cookies and usually a small piece of bread.

Advertisement

I still find those prayer cards and dried, blessed fava beans among my things from time to time.

When you move away from home, you keep some traditions the best way you can.

For a taste of St. Joseph’s Day, I’ve made this pasta milanese, a dish that has nothing to do with Milan as far as I’ve been able to determine but that often is served during community meals at the altars.

It is often made with fresh sardines and fennel, but here I’ve re-created a pantry-friendly version with salty anchovies and grassy dried fennel, with a touch of sweetness and nuttiness from raisins and pine nuts.

In keeping with the symbolism of the altars, the dish is dusted with toasted breadcrumbs, sometimes called the poor man’s parmesan, which are meant to symbolize sawdust from the carpenter’s workshop.

It tastes like home to me.

Advertisement

Pasta Milanese

Make Ahead: The breadcrumb mixture can be prepared up to 3 days in advance.

Storage: Refrigerate for up to 4 days; gently reheat in a nonstick skillet.

Want to save this recipe? Click the bookmark icon at the top of this page, then go to Saved Stories in My Post.

Ingredients

For the pasta

1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil, plus more as needed

1 large yellow onion (10 ounces), diced

1/4 cup tomato paste

3 large cloves garlic, minced or finely grated

One (28-ounce) can crushed or diced tomatoes

7 oil-packed anchovies

1 tablespoon granulated sugar (optional)

2 teaspoons ground fennel

1/2 teaspoon dried oregano

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, divided

1/4 teaspoon fine salt, plus more as needed

1/4 cup golden raisins, coarsely chopped (optional)

1/4 cup raw, unsalted pine nuts (optional)

1 pound angel hair pasta, spaghetti or bucatini

For the breadcrumbs

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

3 cloves garlic, minced or finely grated

3/4 cup panko breadcrumbs

1/4 cup finely, freshly grated parmesan cheese, plus more as needed

1 teaspoon dried parsley

Step 1

Make the sauce and pasta: In a large pot over medium-high heat, heat the olive oil until it shimmers. Add the onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened and starting to turn golden, about 5 minutes. Add the tomato paste and cook, stirring, until slightly darkened, about 2 minutes. Add the garlic and cook until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add the tomatoes, anchovies, sugar if using, fennel, oregano, pepper and 1/4 teaspoon salt and stir to combine.

Advertisement

Step 2

Reduce the heat to medium, add the raisins and pine nuts if using, and simmer, stirring occasionally and adjusting the heat as needed, until the sauce starts to thicken, about 15 minutes.

Step 3

While the sauce simmers, bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add the pasta and cook according to the package directions. Reserve about 3/4 cup of the pasta cooking water and drain.

Step 4

Make the breadcrumbs: In a small skillet over medium heat, heat the olive oil until it shimmers. Add the garlic and cook until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add the breadcrumbs and cook, stirring constantly, until they just begin to brown, about 2 minutes. Transfer the mixture to a small bowl and stir in the parmesan and parsley.

Step 5

When ready to serve, stir and taste the sauce, adding more pepper and a splash of pasta water if the sauce seems too thick.

Advertisement

Portion the pasta into bowls and ladle the sauce on top. Generously sprinkle with the breadcrumbs. To serve family-style, toss the pasta and sauce together in a large serving bowl and serve the breadcrumbs on the side.

Nutrition Information

Per serving (1 1/3 cups pasta, 1 cup sauce, 1 tablespoon breadcrumbs), based on 6

Calories: 530; Total Fat: 17 g; Saturated Fat: 3 g; Cholesterol: 8 mg; Sodium: 539 mg; Carbohydrates: 79 g; Dietary Fiber: 7 g; Sugar: 12 g; Protein: 17 g

This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.

From recipes editor Ann Maloney.

Tested by Ann Maloney; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.

Did you make this recipe? Take a photo and tag us on Instagram with #eatvoraciously.

GiftOutline Gift Article