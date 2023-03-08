10 recipes inspired by the Oscar nominees for Best Picture

Pop Pop’s Potato Cakes (“All Quiet on the Western Front”)
One of the more somber films of the year, “All Quiet on the Western Front” takes place during World War I and often grapples with a lack of food rather than an abundance of it. In the novel the movie is based on, one of the few moments of respite from the war involves potato cakes that the protagonist’s mother makes for him. This recipe captures that same simple comfort. Get the recipe.
White Chocolate Panna Cotta With Passion Fruit Sauce (“Avatar: The Way of Water”)
The lush world of Pandora features an array of colorful flora and fauna. I imagine the Na’vi have a fruit akin to our passion fruit, and the texture of panna cotta is so simultaneously light and rich that it can feel otherworldly. This Whole Roasted Fish With Pomegranate Molasses also feels like a feast you might find on the mythical planet. Get the recipe.
Banana-Peanut Butter S’mores Icebox Pie (“Elvis”)
The King of Rock-and-Roll famously loved the sweet and salty combination of peanut butter, banana and bacon. This icebox cake features the first two, and you’re always welcome to sprinkle bacon bits over top if you want to fully commit to the theme. Get the recipe.
Best-of Bagels (“Everything Everywhere All At Once”)
The everything bagel is, believe it or not, central to the plot of “Everything Everywhere All At Once” — a metaphor, a pun, a snack. Make your own and load on, well, everything: sesame seeds, poppy seeds, dehydrated onion and more. Other brilliant food moments from the movie include hot dogs, noodles and teppanyaki. Get the recipe.
Arugula Salad With Figs Agrodolce and Prosciutto (“Tár”)
Lydia Tár, the titular character of “Tár,” is a world-renowned conductor, mother, partner and EGOT winner. She’s also not real, despite the fake website and Twitter account that have caused people to think otherwise. Still, I was able to find absolutely essential information about the character, like that her favorite food is arugula. This elegant, understated salad seems like it would be up her alley. Get the recipe.
Scare-cuterie (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)
This scare-cuterie is finger food in every sense of the word, an apt if not somewhat unsettling choice for “The Banshees of Inisherin.” You’ll have to watch the movie to find out why. Get the recipe.
Challah With Olive Oil and Honey (“The Fabelmans”)
One of the most pivotal scenes in “The Fabelmans” unfolds over Shabbat dinner, and this classic challah would be right at home on the table. For a more dessert-friendly option, there’s also Cinnamon Challah French Toast. Get the recipe.
Diner-Style Club Sandwich (“Top Gun: Maverick”)
“Top Gun: Maverick” is a two-hour spectacle of American patriotism, and what foods are more American than diner classics? This club sandwich hits the mark, and would be delicious with a side of Cold-Fried French Fries. If you’re looking for a vegetarian option, try Mushroom Patty Melts. Get the recipe.
Classic Grilled Oysters (“Triangle of Sadness”)
Pretend you’re a megayacht passenger enjoying opulence and luxury on the high seas with some seafood and champagne. We just hope your dinner has a happier ending. Get the recipe.
Syrniki (Farmer Cheese Pancakes) (“Women Talking”)
This chilling drama deals with the aftermath of widespread sexual violence in an ultrareligious Mennonite colony. Many Mennonite food traditions stem from Russia and Eastern Europe — these syrniki are similar to glums koki, a dry cottage cheese pancake. Get the recipe.