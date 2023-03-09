With the weather warming up, my palate is turning to lighter white wines with bracing acidity that accompany the fresh, simple flavors of spring. Here are three to help stoke your spring fever.

Here’s another example of excellent value in a white wine, this one from central Italy. Look for melon flavors with a saline character, like the aftertaste of a seaweed snack, which takes me to fish tacos, seafood salads, ceviche or sushi as a pairing. ABV: 13.5 percent. BW: 550 grams (Average).

Semillon from Hunter Valley can be searingly austere in its youth. Brokenwood has reined in that acidity to just below the point of intimidation (or pain threshold, if you prefer). This allows the fruit flavors of apricot, pear, fig and kumquat to shine. This wine should improve with a few years of bottle age, but it’s also delicious right now, especially with richer, fattier seafood. If you’re thinking of cleaning off your grill and slow-smoking a side of salmon with an herby mayo crust, stick a bottle of this in the fridge and let me know what time to show up.