With the weather warming up, my palate is turning to lighter white wines with bracing acidity that accompany the fresh, simple flavors of spring. Here are three to help stoke your spring fever.
Imported by Tri-Vin Imports. Distributed locally by DMV Distributing.
GREAT VALUE
Casale del Giglio Bellone 2021
Lazio, Italy, $17
Here’s another example of excellent value in a white wine, this one from central Italy. Look for melon flavors with a saline character, like the aftertaste of a seaweed snack, which takes me to fish tacos, seafood salads, ceviche or sushi as a pairing. ABV: 13.5 percent. BW: 550 grams (Average).
Imported and distributed locally by Siema Wines.
Brokenwood Semillon 2022
Hunter Valley, Australia, $24
Semillon from Hunter Valley can be searingly austere in its youth. Brokenwood has reined in that acidity to just below the point of intimidation (or pain threshold, if you prefer). This allows the fruit flavors of apricot, pear, fig and kumquat to shine. This wine should improve with a few years of bottle age, but it’s also delicious right now, especially with richer, fattier seafood. If you’re thinking of cleaning off your grill and slow-smoking a side of salmon with an herby mayo crust, stick a bottle of this in the fridge and let me know what time to show up.
Imported by Old Bridge Cellars. Distributed locally by Lanterna.
Prices are approximate. For availability, check Wine.com, Wine-searcher.com and the websites and social media feeds of the wineries, importers or distributors. You can also ask your local retailer to order wines from the distributors listed.