Easy 30-minute dinners for fast, flavorful meals

Some of my favorite foods to make, and eat, take a significant time commitment: sourdough bread , braises , ice cream (the waiting for it to chill). Thankfully, spending hours in the kitchen isn’t the only way to create something delicious. With smart techniques and flavorful ingredients, you can churn out a meal that tastes like it took a long time to assemble but didn’t.

The threshold of what is an acceptable amount of time to spend on dinner on a hectic weeknight, or any night you struggle to muster the energy to cook, varies by person. For many, half an hour (or less) seems to be that magic number, and not just because Rachael Ray helped popularize the concept of the 30-minute meal more than two decades ago.