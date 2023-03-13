12 sweet and savory pie recipes for Pi Day festivities

That was the cheer used at the math and science high school I attended during sports games. The chant did two things: Expressed pride in our nerd-dom — I legitimately love math — and taught me the first five decimal places of pi. For the math-averse, pi is an irrational number (as in can’t be represented by a fraction) used in geometry formulas, such as the area of a circle. While I was able to correctly recite pi to the eighth decimal place just now (humble brag), it is often shortened to just two: 3.14. Hence, Pi Day is celebrated on March 14.