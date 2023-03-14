7 recipes for Nowruz to make a fragrant feast on Persian New Year

While the specific items may vary, they traditionally include sprouted wheatgrass (sabzeh), which symbolizes rebirth; oleaster or wild olive (senjed), representing love; an apple (seeb), meaning beauty or well-being; a pudding made of germinated wheat (samanu), for strength; the spice sumac (somagh), which represents the sunrise; vinegar (serkeh), for patience; and garlic (seer) which stands for medicine and health. A goldfish in a bowl of water, painted eggs, candles, tulips or hyacinths, gold coins and a book of poetry or a copy of the Quran may also be on the table.
Perhaps the most crucial element of the celebration is the meal served on the eve of the equinox. Piles and piles of herbs are picked, washed and chopped, the freshest fish is procured, long-grain rice is soaked, and sweets are made or purchased. Here are 7 dishes to make for your Nowruz table.
Sabzi Polow (Persian Herbed Basmati Rice)
Full of fresh spring herbs, this rice with the crisp crust known as tahdig is often found on tables for Nowruz. Saffron and rose petals add their bewitching scent. Rather than create a crust of burnished rice, you’ll fit a flatbread into the bottom of the pot and this will become the tahdig. Follow Washington cook and recipe writer Yeganeh Rezaian’s step-by-step instructions for success. Get the recipe.
Persian Pan-Fried Fish
It is customary for Iranians to eat fish, a symbol of life, on the eve of Nowruz. Pan-fried fish, such as this one seasoned with turmeric and saffron from Yeganeh Rezaian, is one traditional preparation. Whole fish, stuffed with herbs and roasted, is another option. Serve it with sabzi polow, tender spring vegetables, pickled garlic and lots of fresh herbs. Get the recipe.
Persian Noodle Soup (Ashe-Reshteh)
Lentils and a trio of beans thicken this classic Persian noodle soup. The long noodles, called reshteh, are said to bring good luck. Herbs and spinach give the soup a fresh flavor, which is heightened by a dollop of yogurt atop each bowl. This version of the dish is from “The New Persian Kitchen,” by Louisa Shafia. Get the recipe.
Kuku Sabzi (Fresh Herb Kuku)
Two especially symbolic Nowruz foods, herbs and eggs, come together in this verdant dish. A full 2 cups of greens tint the eggs emerald. Walnuts add crunch and dried barberries add tang. This version was adapted from author and educator Najmieh Batmanglij’s “Food of Life: Ancient Persian and Modern Iranian Cooking and Ceremonies, 25th Anniversary Edition.” Get the recipe.
Reshteh Polow (Rice With Vermicelli)
Long, lucky noodles can also be incorporated into a rice dish, such as in this Reshteh Polow from Yeganeh Rezaian. Tender pieces of cooked chicken make this a one-pot meal, or it could be one of the many dishes on your Nowruz table. Turmeric and saffron tint the rice and noodles golden, and raisins add a touch of sweetness. Get the recipe.
Kashk-o Bademjan (Eggplant Dip With Kashk)
Roasted — or sometimes fried — eggplant is the base of this silky Persian dip or spread. Caramelized onions give it a sweet base note, and kashk, fermented whey, provides a contrasting tartness. (If you can’t find it at your local Middle Eastern market, you can make it or use plain yogurt instead.) This variation is from writer and cookbook author Naz Deravian. Get the recipe.
Persian Baklava (Baghlava)
Nowruz celebrations always end on a sweet note. Persian baghlava is different from Greek or Turkish versions because it uses an olive oil dough rather than paper-thin sheets of phyllo. This formula, also from Yeganeh Rezaian, is dense with almonds and pistachios, scented with cinnamon and cardamom, and gets glazed with a rosewater syrup. Get the recipe.