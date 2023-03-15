7 recipes for St. Patrick’s Day that aren’t corned beef

When I returned that June, I lived on the Northside for two months and came to appreciate a different side of the city — and its food and drink. I still loved the pubs, Guinness and whiskey, but the simple, quieter pleasures of cups of tea, hearty bread and a vegetarian Irish breakfast spot I found in the city center also shaped what was one of the best summers of my life.
Irish cuisine reflects its culture — welcoming and warm — and these recipes from our Recipe Finder showcase that. Filled with cabbage, potatoes, lamb, whole grains and, of course, stout, these are some classics you don’t want to miss.
Turnip Colcannon
Pictured above. Colcannon is traditionally made with potatoes and greens such as cabbage or kale, but this one spotlights an oft-ignored root vegetable. Both the root and the greens are used, making it just as efficient as it is delicious. It’s still just as rich and creamy as the classic, and a great vegetarian option. Get the recipe.
Cabbage With Crispy Bacon
Crunchy, quick-cooked cabbage and smoky, salty bacon are a simple but splendid pairing. Get the recipe.
Beef and Stout Stew
You can drink and eat your Guinness with this warming, savory stew. If you want a booze-free option, check out this Irish lamb stew. Get the recipe.
Shepherd’s Pie
Shepherd’s pie is a classic Irish dish, composed of hearty layers of ground lamb, vegetables and creamy, cheesy potatoes. Get the recipe.
American-Style Irish Soda Bread
This soda bread is an Americanized take on an Irish staple. With currants, it makes a great companion to tea, or can be a subtly sweet treat. Or add caraway and use it to wipe up any of your leftover stew. For more Irish baking projects, there’s also whole-wheat soda bread and brown bread. Get the recipe.
Irish Coffee Martini
This whiskey cocktail combines the best parts of an Irish coffee and espresso martini. Get the recipe.
Newmarket Fashioned
This riff on an old-fashioned comes from the Teeling Distillery’s Bang Bang Bar in Dublin. It’s sweet, spicy and full of whiskey. Get the recipe.