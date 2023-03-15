7 recipes for St. Patrick’s Day that aren’t corned beef

My friends and I stood on the sidelines of the big Dublin parade on Dame Street, watched rugby, wore green and drank generous amounts of Guinness and whiskey in several different pubs. I can’t tell how much of the day was tourist indulgence, but I had a lot of fun.

When I returned that June, I lived on the Northside for two months and came to appreciate a different side of the city — and its food and drink. I still loved the pubs, Guinness and whiskey, but the simple, quieter pleasures of cups of tea, hearty bread and a vegetarian Irish breakfast spot I found in the city center also shaped what was one of the best summers of my life.