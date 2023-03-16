Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

clarification Clarification: Dave McIntyre's wine recommendations from Feb. 16 were accidentally published again this week. The duplicated information has been deleted. Here are his suggested wines for this week. We have three delicious red wines to recommend this week, including two bargains. One of these is a kosher malbec from Chile, suitable for Passover (starting April 5) or anytime; the other comes from a winery in Portugal that produces several outstanding, affordable reds. Our third wine is a nebbiolo from an area of northern Italy called Valtellina, where the grape achieves a different expression than it does further west in the more famous Piemonte wines of Barolo and Barbaresco.

GREAT VALUE

Lion & Dove Malbec 2019

StarSolid StarSolid StarOutline StarOutline ( 2 stars )

Central Valley, Chile, $12

This is malbec showing off its soft and fruity side, with just enough tannin hidden underneath the fruit to hold it together. Another sign of quality — several days after opening, with just the cork stuck back in the bottle, the wine is still delicious. And kudos for the environmentally friendly light bottle! Kosher for Passover, Mevushal, Vegan, Gluten-free. Alcohol by volume: 13 percent. Bottle weight: 390 grams (Light).

Imported and distributed locally by DMV Distributing.

GREAT VALUE

Casa Santos Lima Bonavita Tinto 2019

StarSolid StarSolid StarOutline StarOutline ( 2 stars )

Lisboa, Portugal, $13

Casa Santos Lima, located about an hour north of Lisbon, produces an impressive array of good quality, inexpensive reds. The blend for this one is not listed on the label, but only your nerdiest of wine nerd friends will care. This wine was not made for wonking, but for enjoying with casual, hearty fare. ABV: 14 percent. BW: 455 grams (Light).

Nera Belviso 1380 Valgella Riserva Valtellina Superiore 2018

StarSolid StarSolid StarSolid StarOutline ( 3 stars )

Valtellina, Italy, $28

Valtellina is an alpine region in northern Lombardy. The red wines are nebbiolo, but much different from the massive, earthy, mushroomy versions of Barolo and Barbaresco in Piemonte to the west. In Valtellina, nebbiolo achieves a bright berry quality, accented with mountain pine. If nebbiolo were a piano, Valtellina is a lilting right-hand melody, while Piemonte is a rousing left-hand chorus. Winemaker Pietro Nera also makes a delicious Sforzato di Valtellina ($55), made from air-dried grapes to concentrate the flavors. As the name implies, it’s a more forceful wine, filling in the melody with deeper chords. ABV: 13 percent. BW: 550 grams (Average).

Imported and distributed locally by Wide Roots.

Prices are approximate. For availability, check Wine.com, Wine-searcher.com and the websites and social media feeds of the wineries, importers or distributors. You can also ask your local retailer to order wines from the distributors listed.

