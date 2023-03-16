Clarification: Dave McIntyre's wine recommendations from Feb. 16 were accidentally published again this week. The duplicated information has been deleted. Here are his suggested wines for this week.
GREAT VALUE
Lion & Dove Malbec 2019
Central Valley, Chile, $12
This is malbec showing off its soft and fruity side, with just enough tannin hidden underneath the fruit to hold it together. Another sign of quality — several days after opening, with just the cork stuck back in the bottle, the wine is still delicious. And kudos for the environmentally friendly light bottle! Kosher for Passover, Mevushal, Vegan, Gluten-free. Alcohol by volume: 13 percent. Bottle weight: 390 grams (Light).
Imported and distributed locally by DMV Distributing.
GREAT VALUE
Casa Santos Lima Bonavita Tinto 2019
Lisboa, Portugal, $13
Casa Santos Lima, located about an hour north of Lisbon, produces an impressive array of good quality, inexpensive reds. The blend for this one is not listed on the label, but only your nerdiest of wine nerd friends will care. This wine was not made for wonking, but for enjoying with casual, hearty fare. ABV: 14 percent. BW: 455 grams (Light).
Imported by Artisans & Vines. Distributed locally by Artisans & Vines and LK Wine Tours & Sales.
Nera Belviso 1380 Valgella Riserva Valtellina Superiore 2018
Valtellina, Italy, $28
Valtellina is an alpine region in northern Lombardy. The red wines are nebbiolo, but much different from the massive, earthy, mushroomy versions of Barolo and Barbaresco in Piemonte to the west. In Valtellina, nebbiolo achieves a bright berry quality, accented with mountain pine. If nebbiolo were a piano, Valtellina is a lilting right-hand melody, while Piemonte is a rousing left-hand chorus. Winemaker Pietro Nera also makes a delicious Sforzato di Valtellina ($55), made from air-dried grapes to concentrate the flavors. As the name implies, it’s a more forceful wine, filling in the melody with deeper chords. ABV: 13 percent. BW: 550 grams (Average).
Imported and distributed locally by Wide Roots.
Prices are approximate. For availability, check Wine.com, Wine-searcher.com and the websites and social media feeds of the wineries, importers or distributors. You can also ask your local retailer to order wines from the distributors listed.