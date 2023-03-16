Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Good wine doesn’t have to be expensive. Here are three right around $20 — two of them less, actually — that provide high value for their price. We begin with a racy New Zealand sauvignon blanc, generous with its fruit basket of flavors. We follow with two restrained reds that reward our patience by unfurling nuance with time — a delightful pinot noir from Chile’s Casablanca Valley, enjoying the cool maritime influence of the Pacific Ocean, and a brooding old-vine red from France’s Rhône Valley.

GREAT VALUE

Arona Sauvignon Blanc 2022

StarSolid StarSolid StarSolid StarOutline ( 3 stars )

Marlborough, New Zealand, $16

This sauvignon blanc shows the raciness we’ve come to expect from New Zealand savvie, without the vegetal jalapeno notes we sometimes get. Expect a fruit salad on the palate: mango and passion fruit join apricot and tart red currants. Each time I came back to my glass, the melange of flavors shifted to something new and delicious. Pair this with any seafood dish. Certified sustainable. Alcohol by volume: 12.5 percent. Bottle weight: 540 grams (Average).

Advertisement

Imported by International Vines Inc. Distributed locally by Lanterna.

GREAT VALUE

Viu Manent Secreto Pinot Noir 2022

StarSolid StarSolid StarSolid StarOutline ( 3 stars )

Casablanca Valley, Chile, $18

Casablanca Valley, northwest of the capital Santiago, may be Chile’s version of California’s Sta. Rita Hills AVA — a valley leading to the Pacific, sucking in cool ocean fog to moderate temperatures and create ideal conditions for chardonnay and pinot noir. This pinot from Viu Manent was reticent at first, but it rewarded my patience with savory, earthy notes of bing cherries and dried autumn leaves. The name Secreto seems appropriate, as the wine reveals itself with time. So don’t let the modest price fool you — crack open the screw cap a few hours before dinner, or better yet, decant it and let it come to life while you cook. Vegan. ABV: 12.5 percent. BW: 560 grams (Average).

Advertisement

Imported and distributed locally by Tradewinds Specialty Imports.

Les Asseyras Vieilles Vignes Côtes du Rhône Villages 2020

StarSolid StarSolid StarSolid StarHalf ( 3.5 stars )

Rhône Valley, France, $21

Savory, deep and earthy, with hints of lavender and wild sage, this is a classic-style Rhône red, grown in the foothills of Mount Ventoux. It should improve in bottle for a few years. The same winery has a Côtes du Rhône 2019 bottling now available for $15, also recommended. ABV: 14.5 percent. BW: 650 grams (Average).

Imported and distributed locally by Dechaunac Wine Imports.

Prices are approximate. For availability, check Wine.com, Wine-searcher.com and the websites and social media feeds of the wineries, importers or distributors. You can also ask your local retailer to order wines from the distributors listed.

GiftOutline Gift Article