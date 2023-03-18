7 sauces, dressings and condiments that pack a major flavor punch

“Salsa macha is an outlier among Mexican salsas,” Food editor Joe Yonan says. “It’s chock-full of chunky nuts and dried chile pieces that have all been gently simmered in a good amount of oil, making it more akin to Chinese chili crisp than to, say, a sharp tomato salsa.” And, yes, it is lovely on avocado toast, as recipe source Pati Jinich suggests. Get the recipe.