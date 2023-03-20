7 spring vegetable recipes to celebrate the season

What spring produce are you looking forward to the most? Let us know in the comments. And if you’re looking for more inspiration, search our Recipe Finder for other ideas.
Ravioli and Asparagus in Toasted Almond Broth
Pictured above. This recipe from “Super Natural Simple” by food writer Heidi Swanson features chopped asparagus and store-bought ravioli in a toasted almond broth. “The toasting adds a nice depth of flavor that everybody likes,” Swanson said. Get the recipe.
Ramp Pancakes
This recipe is a riff on scallion pancakes starring the fleeting allium, which is around for just a few weeks. “The traditional Chinese and Taiwanese pancake is made with a denser dough that is rolled out, sprinkled with scallions and rerolled, but this simpler batter is a tasty option for this harried mom,” food writer Hannah Selinger wrote. Get the recipe.
Herbed Green Pea Soup
I love frozen peas — and frozen produce in general — but relish the chance to cook with freshly shelled ones when I can, such as in this simple spring soup. Get the recipe.
Rhubarb Upside-Down Cornmeal Cake
I love all of the recipes that I share with readers, but there are a few truly special ones that stick with me over time: This rhubarb cornmeal cake is one of them. Try it for yourself and you’re sure to see why. Get the recipe.
Stewed Morels, Asparagus, Ramps and Crème Fraîche Over Grits
This dish from “The Broad Fork” by Hugh Acheson screams of the season with its trio of morels, asparagus and ramps in a creamy sauce atop a bed of creamy grits. Get the recipe.
Sweet Pea Toasts With Feta
This recipe from Nourish columnist Ellie Krieger features fresh peas blitzed into a lemon spread for toast with radishes, scallions, feta and dill. “Don’t bother with peas in the produce section if they seem to have been picked a while ago — those are likely to be more starchy than sweet,” Krieger advises. Get the recipe.
Stuffed Artichokes
“I love artichoke hearts and buy them throughout the year in jars, cans and frozen to slip into dips, salads and stews, but when spring approaches and the lovely classic green globes start showing up in big piles at groceries and farmers markets, I long for a stuffed, steamed one like my mother used to make,” recipes editor Ann Maloney wrote. After some trial and error, this recipe is an homage to her mother’s version. Get the recipe.