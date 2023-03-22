Celebrate cherry blossom season with 6 pink snacks and drinks

Radicchio and Red Grapefruit Salad
Pictured above. The color is often associated with sweetness, but pink doesn’t always have to mean saccharine. This salad features tangy grapefruit, bitter radicchio and creamy goat cheese. Get the recipe.
Yellow Sheet Cake With Pink American Buttercream
The arrival of spring is something to celebrate, and this cake is a great way to get festive. The recipe from Jessie Sheehan will also help you make your best batch of buttercream frosting yet. Get the recipe.
Beet Dip
Beets naturally turn this dip into a vibrant magenta. Get the recipe.
Strawberry Fool With Raspberries
This super simple dessert makes use of any bags of frozen berries you have laying around and requires just five ingredients. Get the recipe.
Ozaki Blossom
This cocktail calls for Mancino cherry blossom vermouth for a blush of pink and a subtle taste of spring. Get the recipe.
Becky’s Back At It
This baby pink drink gets its delicate color from a homemade berry syrup, while heavy cream and an egg white give it a silky texture. Get the recipe.