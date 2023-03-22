Celebrate cherry blossom season with 6 pink snacks and drinks

If you live in an area with cherry blossoms, the past few weeks may have been filled with hot anticipation of peak bloom. From Seattle to Dallas to Washington, D.C., pink-and-white flower buds are starting to unfurl and draw crowds of visitors eager to see the springtime spectacle. Beyond being a beautiful sight to behold, the cherry blossoms are also a promise that spring is really here to stay, a pastel light at the end of the dark, wintry tunnel. We’re celebrating with pops of pink in our main dishes, desserts and drinks, all found in our Recipe Finder.