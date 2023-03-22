Celebrate cherry blossom season with 6 pink snacks and drinks

By
March 22, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. EDT
(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post/Food styling by Gina Nistico for The Washington Post)
Skip to main content

If you live in an area with cherry blossoms, the past few weeks may have been filled with hot anticipation of peak bloom. From Seattle to Dallas to Washington, D.C., pink-and-white flower buds are starting to unfurl and draw crowds of visitors eager to see the springtime spectacle. Beyond being a beautiful sight to behold, the cherry blossoms are also a promise that spring is really here to stay, a pastel light at the end of the dark, wintry tunnel. We’re celebrating with pops of pink in our main dishes, desserts and drinks, all found in our Recipe Finder.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

Radicchio and Red Grapefruit Salad

Pictured above. The color is often associated with sweetness, but pink doesn’t always have to mean saccharine. This salad features tangy grapefruit, bitter radicchio and creamy goat cheese. Get the recipe.

Yellow Sheet Cake With Pink American Buttercream

The arrival of spring is something to celebrate, and this cake is a great way to get festive. The recipe from Jessie Sheehan will also help you make your best batch of buttercream frosting yet. Get the recipe.

Beet Dip

Beets naturally turn this dip into a vibrant magenta. Get the recipe.

Strawberry Fool With Raspberries

This super simple dessert makes use of any bags of frozen berries you have laying around and requires just five ingredients. Get the recipe.

Ozaki Blossom

This cocktail calls for Mancino cherry blossom vermouth for a blush of pink and a subtle taste of spring. Get the recipe.

Becky’s Back At It

This baby pink drink gets its delicate color from a homemade berry syrup, while heavy cream and an egg white give it a silky texture. Get the recipe.

Loading...
Loading...