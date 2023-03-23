Here are three kosher wines for Passover, which begins April 5. We have a traditional-style Bordeaux, a modern-style merlot from Israel and a sparkling wine from South Africa.
Imported by Victor Wines. Distributed locally by M. Touton Selection.
Hai Merlot 2020
Galilee, Israel, $20
Plush and modern in style, this plummy merlot coats your palate and finishes with a touch of sweetness. Kosher for Passover, Mevushal. ABV: 13 percent. BW: 405 grams (Light).
Imported by Victor Wines. Distributed locally by M. Touton Selection.
Backsberg Kosher Brut 2019
South Africa, $25
This bubbly, a blend of pinot noir and chardonnay, is made in the Méthode Cap Classique, the South African designation for sparkling wines made in what used to be known as the champagne method. Its deep golden color suggests some oak aging or skin contact on the pinot noir. Flavors of peach and Granny Smith apple lead to a refreshing finish. Kosher for Passover. ABV: 12 percent. BW: 900 grams (Sparkling).
Imported by Marquee Selections. Distributed locally by DMV Distributing.
Prices are approximate. For availability, check Wine.com, Wine-searcher.com and the websites and social media feeds of the wineries, importers or distributors. You can also ask your local retailer to order wines from the distributors listed.