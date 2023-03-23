Skip to main content
Voraciously
Cooking tips and recipes, plus food news and views.
The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Three kosher wines, including a sparkling, for your Passover seder

Perspective by
Columnist, Food
March 23, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. EDT
FROM LEFT: Château Camplay Bordeaux Supérieur 2019; Hai Merlot 2020; Backsberg Kosher Brut 2019. (Scott Suchman/ for The Washington Post)
Listen
1 min

Here are three kosher wines for Passover, which begins April 5. We have a traditional-style Bordeaux, a modern-style merlot from Israel and a sparkling wine from South Africa.

Château Camplay Bordeaux Supérieur 2019

Get the full experience.Choose your plan
(2.5 stars)

Bordeaux, France, $20

Here’s an old-style Bordeaux, a 50-50 blend of cabernet sauvignon and merlot with balsam and tree bark surrounding a core of dried fruit and spice. The finish is slightly bitter — in a good way — leaving the palate refreshed. Kosher for Passover, Mevushal. Alcohol by volume: 13.5 percent. Bottle weight: 463 grams (Light).

Imported by Victor Wines. Distributed locally by M. Touton Selection.

Hai Merlot 2020

(2.5 stars)

Galilee, Israel, $20

Plush and modern in style, this plummy merlot coats your palate and finishes with a touch of sweetness. Kosher for Passover, Mevushal. ABV: 13 percent. BW: 405 grams (Light).

Imported by Victor Wines. Distributed locally by M. Touton Selection.

Backsberg Kosher Brut 2019

(2 stars)

South Africa, $25

This bubbly, a blend of pinot noir and chardonnay, is made in the Méthode Cap Classique, the South African designation for sparkling wines made in what used to be known as the champagne method. Its deep golden color suggests some oak aging or skin contact on the pinot noir. Flavors of peach and Granny Smith apple lead to a refreshing finish. Kosher for Passover. ABV: 12 percent. BW: 900 grams (Sparkling).

Imported by Marquee Selections. Distributed locally by DMV Distributing.

Prices are approximate. For availability, check Wine.com, Wine-searcher.com and the websites and social media feeds of the wineries, importers or distributors. You can also ask your local retailer to order wines from the distributors listed.

Loading...