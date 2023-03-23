Here’s an old-style Bordeaux, a 50-50 blend of cabernet sauvignon and merlot with balsam and tree bark surrounding a core of dried fruit and spice. The finish is slightly bitter — in a good way — leaving the palate refreshed. Kosher for Passover, Mevushal. Alcohol by volume: 13.5 percent. Bottle weight: 463 grams (Light).

Here are three kosher wines for Passover, which begins April 5. We have a traditional-style Bordeaux, a modern-style merlot from Israel and a sparkling wine from South Africa.

Plush and modern in style, this plummy merlot coats your palate and finishes with a touch of sweetness. Kosher for Passover, Mevushal. ABV: 13 percent. BW: 405 grams (Light).

This bubbly, a blend of pinot noir and chardonnay, is made in the Méthode Cap Classique, the South African designation for sparkling wines made in what used to be known as the champagne method. Its deep golden color suggests some oak aging or skin contact on the pinot noir. Flavors of peach and Granny Smith apple lead to a refreshing finish. Kosher for Passover. ABV: 12 percent. BW: 900 grams (Sparkling).